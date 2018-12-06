Ed Byrne elected to Ulster Council - only change at Donegal GAA Convention

The Donegal GAA Convention in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town was a very quiet affair with just one change in personnel at the top table.

In the only contest outgoing PRO, Ed Byrne of Killybegs, was elected as one of the Ulster Council representatives along with outgoing PJ McGowan. The other outgoing Ulster Council delegate, Liam McElhinney, lost out in the vote.

In the vote, PJ McGowan received 61 votes; Ed Byrne 52 and Liam McElhinney 38. PJ and Ed were elected on the first count with the quota at 51.

There was plenty of discussion on the finances of the county with concerns raised about the amount owed to debtors, some 603,299 euro. In his chairman's address, Mick McGrath, put it clearly "We owe money". He said that he would make it one of his main commitments that all bills will be paid.

He assured the delegates that they will have no choice but to cut back. "We are trawling through all accounts to make sure everybody owed will be paid."

St. Naul's delegate Mary Coughlan raised the issue also saying that it was imperative that debts are paid.

There was little debate on any of the reports while the motions from Naomh Ultan and MacCumhaill's on catchment areas were deferred to Co. Committee for advice from Croke Park but not before Naomh Ultan delegate, Terence McGinley, fired a broadside.

He said that if the issue of boundaries and catchment areas wasn't dealt with then some clubs would go out of business. He said that nothing was done since the last Convention and nothing had been done for the five years before that.