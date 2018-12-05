St. Eunan's lose out in second half to St. Ronan's of Lurgan in Loch An Iúir Cup final

St Eunan’s bid for a Loch An Iúir Cup final victory ended in disappointment with a seven point defeat at the hands of St Ronan’s College, Lurgan, today, in Drumragh, Tyrone.



St Ronan’s College (Lurgan) 2-10

St Eunan’s College 2-3



The Letterkenny nursery held their own in the first half and were still in the tie at half-time before falling away in the second half.

St Ronan’s opened scoring with Ethan McKenna pointing a free inside two minutes. But St Eunan’s got the ball rolling soon after.

Max Roarty made a storming individual run through the heart of the Lurgan defence before slotting it past the ‘keeper for a super goal.

St Eunan’s struggled with their kickouts and lacked discipline at the back giving Ronan’s plenty of frees in scorable positions of which Ethan McKenna punished.

Roarty responded for St Eunan’s and Christopher Diver quickly added another as St Eunan’s led 1-2 to 0-2.

St Eunan’s then went through a ten minute spell where nothing would go right for them as they chalked up five wides.

Ronan’s took full advantage of the Letterkenny boys’ inaccuracy as they scored 1-3 without reply. Rogan McVeigh scored the goal for the Armagh boys and they went agonisingly close to scoring a second but Patrick O’Hare’s strike from close range was brilliantly saved by St Eunan’s ‘keeper Jack Quinn.

St Eunan’s finished with a late flurry and after Mandy Kelly was fouled in the penalty area and Josh Patton converted from the spot it was all square at half-time, St Eunan’s 2-2, St Ronan’s 1-5.

St Eunan’s defensive frailties continued in the second half and they continued to give away soft frees which were duly punished by freetaker McKenna.

St Ronan’s posted four unanswered points before Christopher Diver, from a free, scored midway through the second half.

St Ronan’s killed the game off three minutes from time with a second goal off the boot of Adam Towe.



ST EUNAN’S: Jack Quinn; Gareth Gallagher, Michael Doherty, Josh Patton (1-0,pen); Oran Canning, Jamie McCauley, Donal Gallagher; Sean Gallagher, Brendan O’Hagan; Padraig Hughes, Mark Bonner, Christopher Diver (0-2,2f); Mandy Kelly, Lorcan Harvey, Max Roarty (1-1).

ST RONAN’S: Conor Toland; Oisin Sweeney, Thomas Mallon, Eoin Lennon; Aidan Cassidy, Charlie Casey, Adam Towe; Ethan McKenna, Padraig Gowdy; Charkie Haddock, Calum Wilson, Patrick O’Hare; J P McAlinden, Rogan McVeigh, Shea Lavery.