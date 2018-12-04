Saint Eunan’s College Loch an Iuir final day looming

The countdown is now on for the St Eunan’s College U-14.5 B, Loch In Iuir final against St Ronan’s, Lurgan, on Wednesday in Drumragh, Omagh.

The Letterkenny men booked their place in this week’s decider after their thrilling semi-final clash with St Joseph’s, Donaghmore where they prevailed by a single point, a late Leon Blake Boyce goal sealing the deal for the College.

This year’s team is brimming with talent with ‘keeper Johnny Quinn pulling off some unbelievable saves between the sticks. The midfield duo of Lorcan Harvey and Josh Patton ran the show from centre field in semi-final and Leon Blake Boyce and Glenswilly’s Christopher Diver doing the damage in the forward line.

However their opposition (St Ronan’s) will be no pushovers. The Armagh men coasted through their group as comprehensive winners with a final goals/points tally of 19-30. They also put 6-11 past St Malachy’s of Castlewellan in their semi-final to set themselves up with St Eunan’s for what will be a mouth watering tie between two teams who love to play a good brand of attacking football.

The St Eunan’s team, who this year are under the watchful eye of former Glenswilly and current Donegal County U-20 manager Gary McDaid, will be hoping to emulate the success of the schools’ senior squad, who are currently surpassing all expectations after booking their place in the Mac Rory cup quarter-finals in their return to Ulster A football.

There is an interesting connection around the final as Brendan O’Hagan, son of former Armagh star, Barry, will line out at midfield for St. Eunan’s. His father, Barry, is a native of Lurgan and played his college football in Lurgan.