BASKETBALL: Donegal Town put up good showing against top Dublin side

Donegal Town U-18 girls welcomed Dublin side Meteors on Friday night for what turned out to be an excellent contest and a really entertaining game.

It’s always a big challenge when entering the national competitions for Donegal sides rarely getting home games so it was fantastic to get one of the capitals big guns down here. Confidence is key and the Donegal girls started the game very nervously while the big Dublin side got straight into their game taking an early first quarter lead led by captain Rice who was getting easy buckets for her team.

Donegal Town found the intense Dublin defence very hard to break down with a Sophie Carr 3 pointer getting the home side off the mark. Carr had to work hard to keep her team in the game and a great basket by Orla Carbury helped get the home side going. But this would prove the difference as Meteors took a15-8 lead.

The home side managed the second quarter better with Carr again to the fore hitting 8 points and another 3 pointer while Cerberus and the hard working Meabh Dorrian got on the score sheet to leave it a 25-20 half time lead for the visitors.

With Donegal’s defence working very hard and now proveing hard to break down it was getting the scores to go with it that was proving hard but despite a great home effort they couldnt get ahead as the Dubs squeezed out a 8-6 quarter to stay ahead.

To the young home side's credit they came out in the last quarter and really rattle the big meteors side and with a great Sarah Donovan steal to a fine out side shot from Aoibhe Timoney while Catherine Campbell also got a lovely score and a great display from Orla Carbery brought the game back to just 4 points with a 3 minutes on the clock.

But that was as close as it got as Metoers withstood the home teams great surge and pulled away in the last 2 minutes.

Andrea Furey, Meabh Dorrian, Nadine Mc Geoghan gave great displays as they backed up Carbery and Carr who were fantastic on the night.

Donegal Town girls can be really proud of themselves as they played a very good side and weren’t far off an upset.

TEAm Nadine Mc Geoghan 2, Meabh Dorrian 2, Andrea Furey, Aoibhe Timoney 2, Sophie Carr 16, Katie Gillespie, Orla Mc Gonagle, Catherine Campbell 2, Emma Meehan, Orla Carbery 14, Sarah Donovan 2. Coaches K Sinclar & R Devaney

North West u19 League

Sligo All Stars . . . . . . . 56

DTBC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69

Donegal Town girls rounded off a busy weekend with an away win to All Stars to go 6 outa 7 for the season. DTBC girls blitzes the home side with a 24-12 opening quarter to give themselves a nice lead early on. But the home side were game and kept coming as the won the 2nd 13-12.

Carr and Carbery were again dominant and kept All Stars at bay with some great D and sending Courtney Harron off on the break on numerous occasions where her electric pace was hard for the home team to stop. With a lot of the u16s stepping up to the u19 side DTBC pulled away in the 3D and held off a game all stars to win a great game.

Carbery and Carr again were the anchors of the away side while Furey, Me Geoghan and Harron where also terrific.

TEAM: Nadine Mc Geoghan 9, Andrea Furey 7, Courtney Harron 10, Orla Mc Gonagle 2 Emma Meehan, Sophie Carr 21, Ava Maxwell, Sarah Donovan 2, Orla Carbery 14, Amy Carr 2, Natasha Prendiville.

Coaches: K Sinclair, R Devaney.