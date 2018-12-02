Kildrum Tigers and Milford United go clear at top of Donegal League Premier Division

With good wins Kildrum Tigers and Milford United have gone clear at the top of the Brian McCormick Sports Premier League.

Milford had a good 4-1 away win in Glenea while Kildrum were 3-0 winners at home to Kilmacrennan Celtic.

Brian McCormick Sports Primer League

Donegal Town 3

Keadue Rovers 3

Donegal Town staged a dramatic come back, scoring three times in the last 15 minutes to earn themselves a draw with Keadue Rovers.

Keadue took the lead very early when a mistake in the Donegal defence was punished by Danny McGlynn who fired a superb effort into the far corner. Keadue doubled their lead on the half hour when a Town defender was very unlucky to see their clearance slide of his shin and loop back in over John Leonard in the Donegal net.

Donegal were creating plenty of chances but failed to get on the scoresheet, Ben Sweeney going closest as he had an effort cleared off the line by a Keadue defender. Keadue went further in front straight after the restart when Aidan McHugh ran through the Donegal defence to fire home to the bottom corner for a fine individual goal.

Donegal tried hard to get back into things with Barry Mulligan seeing his effort from a free kick coming back off the crossbar. Donegal started the comeback when Philip Patton scored with an excellent strike from the edge of the area which went in off the post. Barry Mulligan then struck twice in as many minutes to level the game up at three each. His first goal was am excellent volley at the back post from a wide cross. He levelled things a minute later when he fired home again from inside the area.

Donegal pressed hard for the winner but it didn't come with the Keadue 'keeper making a superb point blank save from Bryton Maf-Tranz. A highly entertaining game played in difficult conditions.

Referee: Paddy Duffy

Kildrum Tigers 3

Kilmacrennan Celtic 0

Kildrum hit the front when Seamie Nanny Friel was penalised for a handball and McHugh stepped up to slot home a penalty. Friel, booked for that handball infringement, was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Gareth Colhoun.

Kildrum doubled their lead when William Lynch tapped home on the half-hour after a free by McHugh. Damian Crossan could have added a third, but saw a superb effort cleared off the line. They did add a third when Ethan Coll’s cross was turned in by a Kilmacrennan defender. Coll was subsequently sent off in the latter stages as both sides finished with 10 men.

Glenea Utd. 1

Milford Utd. 4

On wet windy conditions in Glasserchoo it was Glenea who started brightly with a couple of half chances in the first 20 mins.

As the game progressed Milford settled into the game and on the 33th minute a Gary Merritt cross found Kyle Black at the back post to slot past Joe Coll. Milford struck again 4 minutes later when Gary Merritt let go from 30 yards to the top corner.

Milford went three ahead on the 60th minute with Terence Shields getting on the end of a goal mouth scramble. Two minutes later Milford added another, a long ball from Terence Shields was inch perfect for Adam Serrinha who calmly shot low to the corner. Glenea got a consolation goal on the 70th minute when Michael Barry turned and shot from the edge of the box. Good team performances.

Referee Joe Mc Hugh

Rathmullan Celtic 0

Castlefin Celtic 3

Finn-siders win Battle of the Hoops on Super Derby Sunday. With Super Derby Sunday well and truly off and running across channel, the Hoops of Castlefin took the plaudits at a rain-soaked Seaside as Rathmullan Celtic succumbed to yet another defeat as they face a battle to keep their top flight status alive after the Yuletide festivities roll into the new year.

With no ice cream van in attendance due to the dismal weather, the Seasiders tried in vain to break down a resilient Finn defence with their talismanic forward Eamonn Sheridan leading the line but to no avail.

It was the visitors who went ahead at the break when on 40 minutes a well taken corner from Barry Tourish caused the Hoops defence all sorts of danger and Ronan Tourish was on hand to tap in inside the area in what was a scrappy affair in the Hoops attempts to clear.

Both sides were relieved to have Seamus Gavaghan’s exquisitely peppered soup accompanied with Anne Sheridan’s triangular sandwiches on a cold wet winter’s day at the Seaside but it was the Finn men who seemed to kick on better in second period.

The visitors extended it advantage on the hour mark with a quality pass and move football exchange on the left side between Ronan and Barry Tourish before a perfectly squared pass to JP Malley on the edge of the area was dispatched into the bottom corner with class that simply merited a goal from the build up.

The Hoops struggled to get to grips with the conditions and the contest was over on 80 minutes the Finn left back Barry Tourish made a scintillating run from his own half beating players at ease before whipping in a cross to the unmarked Raymond Foy, who tucked away a clinical strike low beyond 5ths outstretched Sean Gallagher in the Hoops goal.

Owen Rafferty impressed for the Seasiders with the Tourish brothers Barry and Ronan producing a match winning performance for Castlefin. The Finn men move into the top three of the Premier League while the Hoops linger in the relegation zone looking for that one win to kick start their season and now face an arduous trip to Glasheroo to face Glenea United next week. Referee: Mick Lagan

Temple Domestic Appliance Division One

Drumkeen United 2

Bonagee United 3

It took a late Aidan McLaughlin goal to settle this very close affair at a dark and gloomy St Patrick's Park on Sunday afternoon. There was very little between the teams throughout this game on a day of penalties in Drumkeen.

The home team took the lead on 20 minutes when a foul on Lee Guthrie resulted in the first penalty of the afternoon . Lee Guthrie will always fancy his chances from a spot kick and he made no mistake with this one.

The lead was short lived however as Glen Gallagher equalised at the other end also from the Penalty spot to leave it all square at the break. The second half continued in much the same vein with Guthrie and Gallagher again exchanging penalties to leave it all square as we entered the last 20 minutes. A draw would have been a fair enough result in this game and it seemed like we were heading that way until Aidan McLaughlins strike settled matters in favour of Bonagee with a few minutes left. T

his result strengthens Bonagee's position at the top of the table as we approach the half way mark in the League. This is proving to be a very close division this season with 5 or 6 teams still very much involved in the title race.

Drumkeen probably needed to get something from this game to stay in contention for the top spot but at least they steadied the ship a bit after a conceding a lot of goals in recent weeks. . This will not go down as a classic but well done to everyone who took part.

Cranford FC 2

Drumoghill FC 0

Cranford claimed a valuable three points at home against a good Drumoghill side. Cranford started the better and had chances in the first 20 minutes but couldn't take their chances. Drumoghill came in too the game and nearly scored after 35 minutes but Jason Hegarty was confident in goal.

Cranford came out of the blocks quick in the second half with Kevin Doherty a constant threat throughout. The deadlock was broken after 65 minutes when Kyle McFadden delivered a superb corner and Chris Duffy powered home a header.

Cranford emptied the bench and got the second goal when Enda McHugh scored a good half volley from 8 yards his first ever career goal at 34 years of age. Drumoghill pushed hard to try get back in the game but the Cranford backline dealt with everything well as they did all day.

Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic FC 4

Dunkineely Celtic FC 2

The game was played in wet conditions at Curragh Sports Complex. The game started well with the home side scoring on three minutes when Mickey O'Brien got on to a Keiran Sweeney corner.

It was on ten minutes when Sweeney himself ran clear to make it two to the home side it was soon three when Sweeney got his second of the game. Dunkineely got one back before the half to make it three one half time.

The second have saw the rain fall heavy and both sides struggled but the home side made it four on the hour mark when Marley got on the score sheet. Curragh were reduced to ten men for the last ten minutes and Dunkineely got another on the break to make it final score four two Curragh. Kieran Sweeney and Colin Kearns showing well for the Curragh.

Team performance Dunkineely.

Raphoe Town 1

Glenree United FC 1

An entertaining match was played in very wet conditions at Deele College Raphoe. Both sides played attacking football in a close first half but ended goalless.

The second half started the same with Eric Roberts putting the visitors in front on the 50th minute after some great work down the right. Raphoe came back level on the 60th minute through Dylan Brolly after great play by DJ Kelly.

Both teams had plenty of opportunities to win the game but ended 1-1.Great performances from both sides.

Referee: Patrick Martin.

Whitestrand United 4

Deele Harps 2

Whitestrand United took on Deele Harps at a rain soaked McGarvey Park. Whitestrand had much of the early running but Deele took the lead when Conor Catterson scored an excellent free kick which keeper Paddy Kelly tried to keep out but the pace took it in. Whitestrand responded well and pushed for an equaliser but were caught on the counter and Deele scored and excellent breakaway goal through Kevin Terrlini. The scoreline was harsh on Whitestrand but Deele didn’t care and went in at half time 2-0 up.

Whitestrand came out strongly at the start of the second half. Sean Kerr hit the post and then from intense pressure Whitestrand got one back when a good Johnny Sweeny strike went in at the near post. The turning point of the game came when Whitestrand were awarded a penalty and Deele Harps were reduced to 10 men.

Kevin Loughrey scored the resulting penalty and Whitestrand were in the ascendency. Liam O’Riordan broke the offside trap and slotted home a fantastic third goal and the turnaround was complete. There was even time for the excellent Sean Kerr to grab the goal his second half introduction deserved when a superb 1-2 between him and O’Riordan and he scored a header. In the end it was a great result for Whitestrand.

Best for the Strand was Kevin Loughrey, Sean Kerr and Liam O’Riordan.