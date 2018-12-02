Magnificent Gaoth Dobhair are Ulster club champions after defeating Scotstown

Gaoth Dobhair have made history after bridging the gap back to 1975 after they defeated Scotstown to take the Ulster title in Healy Park, Omagh.

Gaoth Dobhair 0-13

Scotstown 0-12

(after extra-time)

They thought they had it won in normal time when Michael Carroll pointed but the referee ruled that the pass to him by Odhrán McFadden Ferry was illegal, but despite being behind for the most of the game, they showed remarkable resilience to stay in the contest and eventually get the result.

Their hero in the end was substitute Seaghan Ferry who took a pass from James Carroll for the only score of the second half of extra-time.

It was an absorbing opening 30 minutes as the sides were level on five occasions before going in at 0-5 each.

The drizzling rain made for difficult conditions with little bounce in the ball and this did not help the Gaoth Dobhair forwards in particular.

The Donegal champions got off to the perfect start with a free being moved on after two minutes and Odhrán Mac Niallais found the range.

Scotstown were level within a minute with a great effort by Kieran Hughes, but there was a full 10 minutes to the next score, Michael Carroll finishing after a great lay off from Kevin Cassidy.

Again Scotstown were level within a minute, Damien McArdle winning a free and Shane Carey pointing.

Carey edged Scotstown in front on 17 minutes but after a great break by Gary McFadden, Eamonn Collum levelled at 0-3 each.

Gaoth Dobhair were almost in for a goal on 21 minutes when an effort by Collum for a point dropped short and Kevin Cassidy contested with Rory Beggan but somehow the Monaghan side were able to get the ball clear.

Darren Hughes nudged Scotstown ahead again on 22 minutes but great work by Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Kevin Cassidy levelled. Then after an effort by Niall Friel, which seemed to be going over, but was just short, Shane Carey put Scotstown back in front six minutes from the break.

But Gaoth Dobhair produced the best move of the game to level again on 28 minutes. Neil McGee was involved twice before Cian Mulligan fired over.

The game took a significant turn early in the second half with Scotstown taking a three point, two Shane Carey frees and one from play from Conor McCarthy. Scotstown also denied Dáire Ó Baoill who was almost in on goal.

Odhrán Mac Niallais pulled a point back from a free and then he hit an effort that was short and Kevin Cassidy was alive to fire over. Scotstown hit back with a great point from Damien McArdle but Gaoth Dobhair responded with Dáire Ó Baoill making the run for Naoise to fire over.

Rory Beggan got his first opportunity on 48 minutes and he put Scotstown two in front from just inside the 45m line.

But again Gaoth Dobhair responded with Kevin Cassidy winning a free and James Carroll found the range from 25m.

Scotstown went two ahead again with four minutes left, a great finish from Shane Carey after Darren Hughes was again involved. Eamon McGee missed a chance but Odhrán Mac Niallais reduced the leeway again from a free. Cian Mulligan had an effort just wide but they won the kick out and Odhran Mac Niallais levelled with 58 minutes on the clock.

Scotstown had a chance after Darren Hughes turned the ball over on Eamon McGee, and then referee Noel Mooney denied Gaoth Dobhair the win when he penalised Odhrán McFadden Ferry for an illegal pass to Michael Carroll, who kicked it over the bar with time up.

Rory Beggan had the first point in extra-time, converting a '45'. Cian Mulligan was deprived of a free before Scotstown lost Shane Carey to a straight red card for a tackle on James Boyle, which looked a little harsh.

Neil McGee had a great chance but his fisted effort came back off a post, but Gaoth Dobhair got back on terms after great work again by Mac Niallais and he found James Boyle who fisted over to leave it level again at the end of the first period.

Odhrán Mac Niallais played a one-two with Cassidy but was just wide at the start of the second period of extra-time.

A quick free found James Carroll who laid off to Seaghan Ferry to put Gaoth Dobhair ahead for the first time since the 13th minute.

Scotstown came at them with Rory Beggan short from a free. They lost Eamon McGee to a second yellow but held on to make history and take the title.

Scorers - Gaoth Dobhair: Odhrán Mac Niallais 0-4,3f; Kevin Cassidy 0-2; Cian Mulligan, Naoise Ó Baoill, Eamonn Collum, Michael Carroll, James Carroll (f), Seaghan Ferry, James Boyle 0-1 each.

Scotstown: Shane Carey 0-6,3f; Rory Beggan 0-2,f,'45'; Damien McArdle, Kieran Hughes, Conor McCarthy, Darren Hughes 0-1 each

GAOTH DOBHAIR: Christopher Sweeney; Gary McFadden, Neil McGee, Christopher McFadden; Niall Friel, Eamon McGee, Odhrán McFadden Ferry; Dáire Ó Baoill, Odhrán Mac Niallais; Cian Mulligan, Naoise Ó Baoill, Donal McBride; Eamonn Collum, Kevin Cassidy, Michael Carroll.

Subs., James Carroll for Collum 33; Seaghan Ferry for N Ó Baoill 61; Peter McGee for D McBride extra time; James Boyle for G McFadden 62

SCOTSTOWN: Rory Beggan; Paul Sherlock, Ryan O' Toole, Damien McArdle; Jack McDevitt, Donal Morgan, Emmet Caulfield; Frank Caulfield, Kieran Hughes; Francis Maguire, Conor McCarthy, Jamie McCarey; Shane Carey, Darren Hughes, Ross McKenna.

Subs., James Hammill for McKenna 52; Orin Heaphey for Cassidy 57; Brendan Boylan for McCarey 70; Fergal McPhilips for McDevitt 70; Dermot McCrudden for F Caulfield 78

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan)