Donegal All-Ireland winners to take part in charity game for Paddy Fenny McBride

The stars of Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winning side are to turn out for a special match to raise money for a popular Downings man who is battling a rare form of cancer.

The legendary GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has also thrown his weight behind the campaign for Paddy “Fenny” McBride and his family.

Paddy, who has been described as the “soul” of his native club by the veteran broadcaster, was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

He met Mícheál earlier this year when the Kerry legend was the special guest at the All Ireland Gaeltacht finals in Downings.

“He struck me as a true GAA man who has been with his club through the good times and bad and I’m not surprised that so many people are now lining up to help him, “said Mícheál.

“He made me feel very welcome and I could see how proud he was to be hosting the finals in Na Dunaibh, such a beautiful part of Donegal , every club needs a Paddy Fenny”

Mícheál said he was not surprised to hear how Paddy had taken part in 17 marathons to raise money for Crumlin’s Childrens Hospital and played such a pivotal role in his local community.

Lifetime

“People like Paddy spend a lifetime putting others before themselves, trying to help in whatever way they can so now it would be nice to see the GAA community coming to Paddy’s aid as he faces this challenge, “ he said.

“When it comes to times like this the GAA family always steps up and I’m sure they will again.”

A committee has been set up in Downings to spearhead the fund raising campaign and a number of events have been organised including a match between Donegal’s 2012 All Ireland winning team and the current county side.

It takes place on Thursday, December 27 in Downings at 2pm and will be followed by refreshments in the Downings Bay Hotel.

A raffle and auction have also been organised with a host of special prizes. It’s hoped the match will draw support from all over the county as Paddy was well known, not just from his playing days with Downings, but also from the time he spent refereeing across Donegal.