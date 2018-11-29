Mixed results for Donegal Town Rugby Club at weekend

Donegal Town Rugby Club's first team played a hard fought game against Ards RFC in the cup at the weekend, but unfortunately came off second best.

Donegal Town . . . 10

Ards . . . 27

The result didn’t really reflect the game that was played and it’s a shame there was no T.M.O to review some game changing decisions which had a huge influence on the result.

Donegal found themselves 10 points down after about 20 minutes but rallied and scored a try from Paddy Forde to reduce the deficit.

Paddy scored another try in the second half which showed the importance of training with a well worked move.

Jordan Burns crossed the line but was prevented from grounding the ball by a superb tackle and debutant Matthew McClay had a try disallowed when the referee called play back when a penalty advantage perhaps should have allowed the score.

Donegal had been reduced to 14 men before the end of the first half which made the task more difficult.

Overall the coaches were happy with the performance but unfortunately it wasn't Donegal’s day.

Donegal: Paddy Forde, Ernan Cassidy, David Corrigan, Cormac Gallagher, Ciaran Donaghy, Matthew McClay, Adrain Hearty, Stephen Pearson, Gareth Mc Murray, Victor Mitchell, Shane McGlinchey, Gareth Marris, Benny Mundy, Jordan Burns, Declan Bushell, Ian Lynch

Donegal defeat Inishowen

Donegal Town 2nd xv welcomed neighbours Inishowen to the Holmes on Saturday and ran out comfortable winners.

Donegal Town . . . 31

Inishowen . . . 5

The game commenced following a minute's silence as a mark of respect following the death of an uncle of Donegal stalwart David O’Neill.

Donegal settled into the game from the kick off with the returning Daniel Gildea and Diver carrying ball with some purpose.

Following sustained pressure Inishowen conceded a penalty just outside the 22 in the 8th minute with Andrew Walsh converting.

From the restart Donegal continued to keep the ball, with ball carriers Ciaran Future Harley, Colton Friel and debutant Mark Campbell all making good yards.

Donegal were camped in the opposition 22 and following a solid scrum the ball was recycled and scrum half Hugh Morrow found the on-running Shaun Diver who crashed over from short distance, converted by Andrew Walsh.

Diver followed up with another try soon after as Donegal continued to dominate.

Donegal then took the foot off the gas as Inishowen crept back into the game with some good ball carrying of their own. Following some good defending Donegal will have been disappointed to allow Inishowen break the line for an unconverted try just before half - to leave it 17-5.

The second half started with Donegal looking to re-stamp their authority on the game and Cian McCann touched down under the posts for another impressive score.

Diver got in for his hatrick midway through the second half touching down under the posts.

The 2nds are at home this Saturday at 2.30pm. All support greatly appreciated.

Donegal: C Harley, L McCaughan, C Friel, L McGirr, Campbell, Diver, Doherty, Daniel Gildea, Hugh Morrow, Alex Boyd, Mark Dolan, Cian McCann, Andrew Walsh, Cormac Gatains, Eddie Gallagher.