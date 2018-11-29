All the news from Donegal Town Basketball club teams

Donegal Town Basketball Club's U-16 Girls and Club Board represented by Club Chair Martin Carr and the hard working Martina Ryan club Treasurer/Secretary were delighted to get presented with their new kits as Paul from Browne's Cars and Anne from The Bella Dona Restaurant were on hand at the girls’ game against GAP on Saturday.

There's a big game this Friday as our U-18 Girls take on Dublin side Meteors in the National U18 Shield. Tip off in the AVS is at 8.30pm.

U19 Women’s NW League

Ballyshannon 88ers 52 Donegal townBC 55

Our u19 Women’s team were in action away to 88ers on Sunday morning.

Both sides had dominant quarters as the away side got off to a great start and took the first 18-8 while the third quarter was all the 88ers winning it 22-12 both 10 point winning quarters.

Our girls were shy a few players with only four U18s available but with great performances from U16 players Catherine Campbell, Sarah Donovan and Orla Mc Gonagle they were always in with a chance to take the win.

The 32-19 half-time lead for DTBC was getting smaller as the game went on and 88ers took a deserved lead mid way through the last quarter and looked like they would hold on.

But our girls really dug deep and found a way past the great pressing from the home side to take a narrow win.

Sophie Carr was again fantastic scoring a whopping 31 points.

88ers: A Keown 9, C Keown 1, O Keown, T Duffy 7, E Rooney 7, S Hughes, A Clynn, A Gallagher, A Mc Glynn 26, C Gillespie.Coach P Mcdevitt.

DTBC: Amy Carr, Ella Mc Kinney, Andrea Furey 5, Orla Mc Gonagle 2, Sophie Carr 31, Ava Maxwell, Catherine Campbell 4, Katie Gillespie, Natasha Prendiville, Orla Carbery 9, Sarah Donovan 2, Aoibhe Timoney 2, Sophia Masiri. Coaches Kevin Sinclair & Rosa Devaney. Rosemary Carr Team Manager.

U16 Girls NW League

DONEGAL TOWNBC 66

GAP 9

Our under 16s had a good win against one of the newest clubs in the region GAP at the weekend.

The game needs teams like GAP, especially in south Donegal, and despite coming up against a stronger home side they showed their great attitude as they never dropped their heads and played until the end.

Donegal's joint Captains Catherine Campbell and Orla McGonagle led the team well with strong games from Katie Gillespie, Shauna Doherty, Ella Mc Kinney and Sarah Donovan.

Ava Maxwell, Roisin Gillespie and Emma Meehan were great out front and with the girls training hard the future looks bright for this group.

MVP was Orla Mc Gonagle who is improving all the time.

DTBC: Catherine Campbell 14, Ella Mc Kinney 2, Shauna Doherty 16, Natasha Prendiville 2, Sofia Masiri, Amy Carr, Roisin Gillespie 4, Sarah Donovan 6, Ava Maxwell 2, Emma Meehan 2, Katie Gillespie 4, Orla McGonagle 11. Coaches Kevin Sinclair and Rosa Devaney.

Gap: A Gallagher, N McDevitt, C Campbell, K Doherty, S McGinley, A O'Donnell, L Gallagher. Coach Bernard Gallagher.

U12 Girls NW Div. One

Ballyshannon 88ers 27

Donegal town BC 20

DTBC u12 girls went to runaway leaders 88ers and they produced their best performance of the year.

From the start DTBC showed their improvement with Emily Mcloon rebounding well and with Maya Lenehan and Millie Ramsey getting them on the scoreboard.

With 5 minutes to go DTBC were only 1pt down. But victory was not to be theirs as 88ers with a great press turned over a few passes and got vital baskets to secure their 100% record.

MVP Laura Quinn was outstanding.

DTBC: Laoise Hegarty 6, Laura Quinn 6, Emily Mcloon 3, Maya Lenehan 3, Millie Ramsey 2, Ava McMonagle, Ava Ward, Keri Doherty, Sarah Calhoun, Cassie Meehan, and Hannah McGroary. Coaches. Garry Prendiville and Clementine Hegarty.

U12 Boys NW Division 1

Ballyshannon 88ers 20

Donegal Town BC 22

DTBC got their second win in a row with a narrow win away to 88ers.

MVP was Thomas Healy who had a great game .

DTBC: Niko Dominik 6, Charlie Mcneely 4, Thomas Healy 4, Leon Mcginty 2, Christian Ward 2, Se Cassidy 2, Jon Farren 2, Conaill Flannery, Alan McHugh, Thomas McHugh, Senan Mcginty, Oran Boyle. Coaches. Garry Prendiville, Emmet Cassidy and Marcus Flannery.