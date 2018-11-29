Rosses AC athletes impress at cross-country event in Dublin

Last weekend Rosses Athletic Club had a number of athletes travel to the All-Ireland Even Age and Senior Cross Country Championships in Abbotstown, Dublin.

Michael O’Donnell ran in the u12 age group and ran a great race to get up to 21st place and ensure he was part of the Ulster team who won Silver medals.

In the u16 girls race Amy Greene was out of her age group but ran a brilliant race to get up to 7th place claiming a top 12 finish, Ulster silver medal for her province team and a bronze team medal for the county.

This is super running from a girl who also won the Senior Juvenile Athlete of the Year at the club presentation night on Friday evening.

One of the best trainers in the club the teenager will now look forward to Navan on December 15 where will run in the u15 race.

There is potential that she will also be part of a medal team for Ulster. Well done Amy !

The club juvenile presentation night was held in Caislean Oir, Annagry on Friday evening last where over 100 children from 7 to 17 received awards from special guest Emer Magee who recently represented Ireland.

The event was recognition for a fantastic record winning year for the club and those in attendance enjoyed food, selection boxes and disco dancing. Huge thanks to Michael McElroy for a great night and it was obvious the effort put into the evening which was a huge success.

The last development day of the year is set for Sunday, December 2 at the Finn Valley Centre starting at 11am.

Course content will involve speed development for endurance runners and strength & conditioning followed by a run and then more work with specific coaches. Anybody interested should let Rosaleen McGarvey know and we will send on details.