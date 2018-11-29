DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

LETTERKENNY LADIES

agm: The AGM of the Ladies branch of Letterkenny Golf Club took place on Thursday, November 22 and there was a large attendance to welcome into office the new Lady Captain Ms. Angela Bradley and her new committee, namely Lady Vice Captain Celina Markey, Honorary Secretary Mena Breslin, Hon Treasurer Eugenia Moran, Hon Competition Secretary Angela Kilgallen, Hon Handicap Secretary Triona Daly as well as Anne Cannon, Cecelia Doran, Monica McDonagh, Anne McGrath, Tracy Spence and ex-officio Maura Cavanagh.

Captain Hugh McClafferty and incoming Captain John Bowe both addressed the meeting extending congratulations to Maura Cavanagh on her successful year past and expressing their good wishes to Lady Captain Angela for a successful year ahead.

Minutes and reports approved the following prizewinners were announced: Golfer of the year Marian O Sullivan, Matchplay Winner Bridie Gildea, Runner-Up Eileen Williamson; Matchplay Plate Winner Kate Gallagher, Runner-Up Anne McGrath; The Birdie Tree Winner was tied between Marian O Sullivan and Anne Cannon having 9 birdies each; Bronze Medal Winner was Triona Daly and topping off a fine year’s golf Anne Cannon won both the Silver Medal and the Silver Spoon.

Team Captains were then decided on and with all other business concluded the meeting closed and the ladies retired to the lounge for some light refreshments.

First event: The first event that Lady Captain Angela will be presiding over is the Christmas party which will take place on Friday, December 7. Dinner in the clubhouse at 8pm followed by presentation of prizes (turkeys and hampers) and no doubt a little festive revelry thereafter. Please book and pay in advance by Friday 30.

TURKEY COMPETITIONS: Formalities and festivities aside there was and still is plenty of golf being played in Barnhill and the turkey competitions are ongoing.

Recent winners as follows:- Turkey No.5 Winner Cecelia Doran 40 net Runner-Up Eileen Williamson 41.5 net. No.6 W Celine Markey 20.5pts R/U Margaret Harvey 20pts. No.7 W Anne Condon 17pts bot R/U Sally Anne Mc Fadden 17pts. No.8 W Tracy Spence 18pts. R/U Kay Kelly 16pts. No.9 W Laura Crawford 36.5 net R/U Marian O Sullivan 38net. No.10 W Marian Keating 19pts R/U Rena O Herlihy 18pts. No.11 W Eileen Williamson 37pts R/U Bridget McClafferty 37pts. No.12 W Bridie Gildea 15pts bot. R/U Anne Cannon 15pts. No.13 W Bridget McClafferty 18.5 R/U Carmel McGeady 16 pts.

hAMPER: The November Hamper played on November 11 was won by Tracy Spence 38pts. R/U Jackie Ireland 33pts and 3rd Eileen Williamson 31pts bot.

Rosapenna

Christmas Hamper: The second of the three Christmas Hampers was played for last Sunday, November 25. The winner with 43pts was Michael Carr (9), the runner up was Shaun Boyce (9) with 41pts bot. The gross winner was Seamus Connor (5) with 35 gross pts. Third place was Shane Coll (17) with 39pts bot.

Two's - Shaun Boyce, Michael Bradley Jnr, Iggy Larkin & Barry McMenamin with €14 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each.

The third and final Christmas Hamper will be played for this coming Sunday, December 2 with all hampers presented on Friday, Dec 7 following the AGM.

Annual General Meeting: The Gents Annual General Meeting will take place on Friday, December 7 in the Golf Pavilion at 7.45pm (Dining Room). The Ladies Annual General Meeting will also take place on the same evening in the Golf Pavilion at 7.45pm (Conference Room). Following the meetings both the ladies & gents clubs will have their end of year presentations with light refreshments served.

Captains Challenge: The 2nd annual Captains Challenge match took place on Saturday last over the Sandy Hills Links. The Over 50's team captained by Eddie McGroddy managed to edge the Under 50's by a 5-4 margin. Many thanks to the Under 50's Captain Brendan Roache and to Eddie for all their efforts organising the match.

Thanks also to the Boyce family for introducing the event during Peadar Boyce's captaincy last year.

The four ball better ball on the day was won by John Boyce & Kieran Gallagher with 48pts. The runners up were John Casey & Shane Sweeney with 47pts. Third place was the pairing of Joe McHugh & Denis Boyce with 46pts.

Winter Scramble Series: Entries are now open for the Four Person Open Scramble on Saturday, December 15 with both courses in use. Contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 074 915 5000 to enter a team.

FIXTURES: Up coming competitions and events - December, Saturday 1st -Winter Scramble Series; Sunday 2nd - Christmas Hamper (3/3); Wednesday 5th - St Vincent De Paul Scramble; Friday 7th - Gents AGM/Ladies AGM/Club Presentation Night; Sunday 9th - Club Competition; Saturday 15th - Winter Scramble Series.

Dunfanaghy

Results: Open Stableford on Saturday, November 24: 1st Christopher Dolan (19) 41 pts BOT, 2nd Don Sheridan (14) 41 pts,CSS: 66.

Open Stableford on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1st Eamonn McDonnell (22), 40 pts, 2nd Colin Higgs (11) 35pts CSS: 67.

Portsalon

WINTER SERIEs: The Portsalon Open Winter Series is starting to motor with three events gone and The Race To Safer Driving leaderboard taking shape. Pacesetter Daniel Shields increased his tally of points to 118 despite missing out on the individual prizes on Saturday last as Marty McDermott propelled himself into second spot with a win. The five-handicapper recorded a fine tally of 40 points to win Saturday's event, just managing to edge out a bunched leaderboard behind him.

Having also hit the podium in event one, Marty now has 95 points in the Race to Safer Driving standings, enough for clear second place overall.

Intermediate Scratch Cup winner Donal Callaghan Jnr was in second spot on Saturday with 39 points on a break-of-tie whilst Diarmuid Logue capped a superb week by taking third spot to add to his Club Matchplay final victory from Sunday past.

The gross went the way of the ever-consistent Eamonn McDermott with 34 gross points, with Letterkenny's Jack Patton getting the visitors gong for his 38 points, also on a break-of-tie.

Also congrats are due to young Patrick Page, who aced the par-three tenth hole on Saturday to join the hole-in-one club!

OTHER NEWs: Wednesday Open – November 21, Congrats to Sean McCormack on winning the Gents Open on Wednesday last. Great to see Sean back on the fairways once more and proving that you can't keep a good man down for long!

Winner: Sean McCormack - 38 pts, Runner-up: Andy Boland - 36 pts.

Sunday Members – November 25, Winner: Chuck McTaggart (9) – 43 pts, Runner-up: Eamonn McDermott (5) – 42 pts, Gross: David McCormick (4) – 31 gross pts, Third: Joe Logan (16) – 41 pts BOT, CSS: 36 pts

Twos: Sean Barrett, Mick Leonard, John G McBride, Pat O'Neill, Patrick Ronaghan

Ladies: The Sunday Members Competition on November 25 was played on a nice dry bright day although it was rather cold. The winner was Claire McGonagle (6) with a great score of 39pts. Anne Speedie (23) was the runner-up with 37pts. CSS. 73 (alternate day 23/11 - reduction only).

The November Ladies Winter Links will be played on Thursday, Nov. 29. We hope to see a great turn-out of visitors alongside our members. Those still needing to book tee-off times please phone the club shop: 074 9159459.

We look forward to the Christmas Hamper Competition which takes place on Saturday, December 1. This will be followed by dinner and presentation.

Any Lady Members not playing are welcome to join us for the meal and presentation. The draw for the Hamper Competition is as follows: 10.30am: Sheila Horner, Mae Blaney, Roisin McCormack, Noreen McConigley; 10.40am: Claire McGonagle, Mary Flynn, Deirdre O’Toole, Anne McDonnell; 10.50am: Susie Sweeney, Pamela Clinton-McDermott, Roseanne Logue, Claire Ferry; 11.00am: Jackie Friel, Nuala McGarrigle, Brighdin Hawke, Eileen McLarnon; 11.10am: Patricia McAteer, Karen McGlinchey, Mary Barrett, Kathleen O’Toole

Sunday: The Sunday Members Competition will be held as usual on Sunday, December 2 with the previous Friday (30th) as alternate.

The Ladies AGM is due to be held on January 11.

Donegal ladies

Ladies AGM: The AGM of the Ladies Club was held in the Clubhouse on Monday, November 19. Outgoing Lady Captain Mary Walsh thanked her committee, all the lady members, the staff and so many people who had contributed to a very enjoyable and successful year.

She welcomed new lady members to the club, wishing them many happy golfing years at Donegal Golf Club. Mary then handed over the reins to Máirín McCartney who will be Lady Captain for 2019.

Máirín expressed her delight to take over at the helm of this great club. She complimented Mary on her dedication and hard work throughout 2018, and admitted that she had to fill very big shoes.

Máirín was appreciative of all the good wishes and offers of help to date. She then announced her Lady Vice Captain Anne Murray to all those in attendance.

Three ILGU Presentations were made on the night: Silver Medal: Dorothy Woods. Bronze Medal: Gillian O Callaghan. Silver Spoon: Charlotte Caldwell.

Congratulations to all and best wishes to Máirín and Anne in 2019.

CHRISTMAS CRACKER: The Ladies' Christmas Cracker will be held in Donegal G.C. on Saturday, December 8 (9 Hole Stableford. Tee reserved 10am - 12noon). The Christmas lunch will be served at 2.30pm at a cost of €19, payable on the day.

Former Lady Members are very welcome to attend lunch and this would be a great opportunity to catch up and get in the Festive Spirit. (Ring shop to confirm you are attending.) The Christmas Cracker is always a really Fun Event so don't miss out. Theme of the Day: Christmas scarves. Nominated Charity: Co Donegal Parents & Friends.

Cruit island

MASS: Our weekend started early on Friday night with our annual Mass and a big thank you to Fr Pat who makes the Mass so special for our club.

This year sadly we had Connie McKelvey to add to our list of deceased members and our most regular visitor Neily Andy McGonagle. We get a great chance to mention all our deceased friends and family from Fr Pat and long may our annual Mass continue.

A big thank you to all who attended and special mention to our Captain Brendan and organiser Jimmy Bonner who looked after everybody with refreshments.

Bonner & Gill Accountants: November 25, 1st: Alan Cowley (16) 39pts, 2nd: Gerry Breslin (7) 36pts, 3rd: Johndy Boyle (6) 35pts, 4th: Darren Gallagher (12) 34pts, F9: Noel Maguire (17) 20pts B.O.T, B9: Denis Boyle (17) 19pts B.O.T, Par: 68 CSS: 70 R/O.

Semi-finals: Alan Cowley had no problem reaching our semi final spot with best score of day. Alan and partner Martin McCafferty now face Eugene McGarvey and Joseph Gillespie in the semi final.

The other semi final sees Johndy Boyle and Gerald McElwee play Derek Bonner and Eugene Sharkey.

Whatever way these semi finals go we are going to have a super final.

This weekend: This week's competition is sponsored by Sharkey Waste.

Good luck to Charles J J O'Donnell and his team this Saturday when they travel to Gweedore Golf Club in the Gaeltacht.

Bundoran ladies

AGM: The A.G.M. of the Ladies Branch takes place on Wednesday, December 5 at 8pm.

The joint A.G.M of the club takes place on Friday, December 7 at 7pm. Members are requested to support.

new capatins: Congratulations to incoming Captains Marian Duffy and Declan McGloin and all members wish them a very successful year.

Club competitions continue with the 9 hole week-day competition and the Sunday 9 hole competition with two cards to count. A date for your diary is the popular Christmas Crackers on Sunday, December 9.

North West

TUESDAY OPEN: Eight pars and a superb birdie 3 at the difficult par 4 15th hole gave Terry Meenan (10) a one shot victory in Tuesday's open stableford event. Terry has visited the winners enclosure no less than three times now since August, winning two Open stablefords and the Anniversary Open, a competition many consider to be one of the 'Majors' that the members play for annually.

He is finishing the season on a high with this latest win and doesn't look to be finished just yet. Runner up, Gerry Deeney (10) had two birdies of his own in his round of 36 points and edged out Daniel McAteer (13) on countback for second place.

Thursday Society: The competitors in Thursday's society event found themselves adding a few extra layers before tee off as the first bite of winter appeared with temperatures in the low digits. Getting warmed up quickly was Hugh Doran (21) who returned a solid 30 points to win on the break of tie from North West's talented teenager, Matthew Stainsby (7) also on 30 points. Hugh was dialled in with his iron play all day and parred 3 of the 4 par three's on the links, an indication of his steady game at the minute.

Paul E Murray (18) joined the prizewinners with his 29 points while Eamon Walker (16) claimed the Veteran's prize with 28 points.

Saturday: Emulating the achievement of his father only a few weeks ago, Stephen P Stewart (23) returned 39 points to win the Christmas Fayre event on Saturday.

Stephen carded 19 points on his front nine and added an even better nine of 20 points on the back nine to win by one shot. Runner up, Donal Begley (12) has been playing some nice golf lately and can add this runner up position to his win earlier in November, his 38 points edging out Delwyn Montgomery (11) on break of tie.

Fixtures: Thursday, 29th November, Thursday Society; Saturday 1st Dec Christmas Fayre; Sunday 2nd Dec Christmas Fayre/Winter League Semi Finals.

Donegal GC

weekend results: The winner of the weekend club competition on Nov. 17/18 was Kevin Gallagher (5) with a great score of 40 pts. Conal Callaghan (17) came 2nd in a BOT with James Doherty (22) when they both finished with 39 pts. Gross prize winner was Justin Coughlin (07) with 30 pts.

Last weekend, on an ideal couple of days for golf, John Meehan (7) took the top spot with 39 pts, one ahead of Joseph Timoney (11) who finished with 38 pts. Third place went to Killian Burns (23) a shot further adrift with 37 pts (BOT). Conal Cooke won the Gross with 33 pts.

AGM: The AGM of the Men's Committee was held on Friday, November 23 where our new Captain Colm Campbell and Vice-Captain Liam Cassidy were presented with their club jackets. Congratulations to both and best wishes for the year ahead.

A special mention also to our outgoing Captain, Denis Kelly, who represented the club so admirably during his tenure.

The joint club AGM will take place on Friday, December 7.

Check the club website for more details.

Letterkenny

results: The Wednesday Open was won by Bobby Mullally (17.9) with a score of 35 pts. where he took 5 pars out of the course. The weather conditions were challenging on the day but the course was in good condition. Adrian Daly (19.1) came second with 33 pts. and David McGowan (6.1) was third with 32 pts.

The Christmas Hamper was played for over two days, Saturday and Sunday. There was a big turnout on both days. Tony Duffy (15.9) was the winner on Saturday 24th with 40 pts. (BOT) Tony played excellent golf with one birdie on the 13th along with 6 pars.

Jack McGarrigle (7.5) was second with 40 pts. and Keith Spence (11.0) was third with 39 pts. (BOT).

On Sunday Day 2 of the Competition Roy McCrory (7.0) played exceptional golf scoring 45 pts. Roy had five birdies on the 2nd, the 5th, the 8th, the 12th and the 13th. He also had 8 pars. Thats some golfing. Roy was the overall winner of the competition and also had best Gross. Henry McCahey (10.1) was second with a good score of 40 pts. (BOT) and Tommy Greally was third with 40 pts.

well done mark: Congratulations to Mark Cohen (13.5) who got a hole in one on the 5th in the Sunday Competition and also came in with a very decent score of 38 pts.

QUIZ: There is a FundraisingTable Quiz being held tonight (Thursday) commencing at 9pm. Teams of 4, €20 per team.

This weekend: The forecast looks good for the upcoming weekend . Sunday, December 2 will be the second in our series of Winter Scrambles. This will be a 4 ball scramble and is open to any combination and is also open to visitors. €10 Member/€20 Visitor. There will be a shotgun start at 10am.

To book a place enter your name in the online timesheet in any slot. Before the competition you will be informed of your starting tee.