Donegal clubs give a resounding 'No' to summer soccer plans

Club delegates in Donegal have given a resounding ‘No’ to proposals to introduce a calendar football season here.

And one senior league official has warned that a change to summer soccer would have a devastating impact on the game in this county.

Last Thursday night, clubs from all around Donegal, joined league administrators and officials at a special workshop in Letterkenny.

The event was attended by high ranking FAI officials including FAI President Donal Conway and League Development Manager, Gerry McDermott and was the last of seven such workshops which have taken place in recent weeks around Ireland.

Chief Executive John Delaney had planned to attend but amid the fall-out from the departure of Martin O’Neill as Republic of Ireland manager last week, Mr. Delaney wasn’t in Donegal.

The calendar season - effectively summer soccer - is already in place at certain levels of the game in Ireland, including the League of Ireland and the women’s National League.

By March 2019, the majority of underage leagues will also have implemented the change to a calendar season.

The FAI officials however, came up against strong opposition at last week’s workshop in Letterkenny where the general feeling was that summer soccer won’t work in Donegal.

It’s something that has been tried before in the Ulster Senior League, but that is now back to a winter season. Meanwhile the Inishowen League and Donegal League continue to run their leagues from August through to May.

The vice-chairman of the Donegal League warned that if summer football is ever introduced, it could have disastrous consequences.

Nigel Ferry said there are around 1,400 players registered in the Donegal League this season, with 36 clubs and 47 teams.

“I think it’s safe to say you could lose half of those players if we were to change to summer football,” he said.

“And that’s not an exaggeration. In Donegal, and in other rural counties, players want to play soccer and gaelic, and as things stand, most are able to do that.

“But if it ever comes to deciding to play one or the other, then that’s when the problems will start.

“We reckon that up to 50 per cent of our players would commit to GAA if they had to choose one or the other.

“That would have a knock-on effect on the clubs, many of which might end up folding as a result.

Mr. Ferry said the players shouldn’t be the only thing that must be considered when it comes to deciding on the merits of summer football.

“Most clubs depend on the same volunteers to run teams, coach players, get pitches ready and all the rest. But if you have teams playing at all levels at the same time, many clubs wouldn’t have enough people to run those teams.”

The ‘summer soccer’ debate is an issue that has arisen quite a number of times over the years and Nigel Ferry said that the Donegal League has always decided against making the switch.

“There is a fear that this might be a ‘fait accompli’,” he said.

“If it’s a case that the FAI makes a ruling and we have to go with it, then we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. But for now, the general feeling is that we should stay as we are.”

Ulster Senior League

The secretary of the Ulster Senior League, Niall Callaghan, said his organisation have more pressing issues to deal with than a change to a calendar season.

“But if it was implemented, as it stands, the Ulster Senior League would be gone because we'd lose Derry City and Finn Harps,” he said.

“We had a discussion on the matter at a recent meeting and the majority of those in attendance would prefer to stick with a winter season.

“Obviously if we have to change, we'll try and go with it, but the priority for us at present is to make sure Intermediate football survives in Donegal.”