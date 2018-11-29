Atmosphere is great in Gaoth Dobhair ahead of Ulster final - Eamon McBride

These are wonderful days in Gaoth Dobhair, the Gaeltacht jewel in Tír Conaill’s crown.

For we have swaggering young men who have swept their beloved club to an Ulster final, proudly wearing the bright and invincible armour of youth.

This is a special team and their magic has rubbed off on the whole county with quite a considerable contingent from other clubs following the green and white boys who play with all the pride, passion and panache of a team that only comes along once in a generation.

But happy club secretary Eamon McBride is rightly basking in some golden days for the club and by extension the county as they face the blue juggernaut that is Scotstown on Sunday.

“This is new territory for us and we don’t know what lies ahead of us,” Eamon said.

“But the atmosphere is great in Gaoth Dobhair these days. We had great support in Omagh, not just from our own club, but from all over Donegal.

“That is great to see and there is a great tradition in Donegal that this happens.

“I was talking to people from other clubs who were congratulating me after beating Crossmaglen which was fantastic.

“We appreciate it and hopefully in years to come we will return the favour regardless who is there”.

Meanwhile, tradition is certainly a word that applies to both Gaoth Dobhair and their illustrious Monaghan opponents Scotstown.

Generation

For Eamon’s generation were weaned on tales of great Gaoth Dobhair teams of the 1940s and 1950s when the great Gallaghers, Coyles and Boyles took county championships as regularly as tea.

And no Donegal team was complete in that cloth-capped, trench coat and Brylcreem era without half a dozen Gaoth Dobair men.

Two generations later , we have a new group of McGees, Cassidy, McFaddens, Friel, Carrolls McBrides, MacNiallais, Ó Baoills etc to proudly carry the Gaoth Dobhair flag on the road to glory.

But similarly, Scotstown have a much more recent proud tradition that they carry into Sunday’s showdown as McBride carefully recounts.

“We have two wins under our belt already against Cargin and Crossmaglen, but the toughest one lies ahead against Scotstown,” he said.

“They are a team with great tradition in Monaghan and Ulster football.

“They have four Ulster titles, and when we were going through the barren spell from 1961, they were winning 19 Monaghan titles and are definitely a team to be feared.

“There will be nothing easy for us”.

On the plus side Gaoth Dobhair had good wins over Cargin and especially Crossmaglen.

“We did well against Cross and they have a great tradition too, winning All-Ireland titles and Ulster titles as well, so we are glad we got over that hurdle.

“We got over Cargin and both of them came back at us so you just have to be wary of what is ahead of you there.

“Nothing soft comes out of Monaghan.

“Scotstown play with an edge to their game and they are a strong physical team and they will be hard to beat.

When asked if Gaoth Dobhair win it?

“It will be very tough, Scotstown will be very hard to beat”, he replied cagily.

“Our pace is a big asset. I have not seen Scotstown, but if we put it up to them we have a good chance of coming through”.