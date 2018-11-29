Scotstown are in the best shape in years - Darren Hughes

Gaoth Dobhair may be surprise finalists but the Donegal champions haven’t come in under the radar as far as Scotstown midfielder Darren Hughes is concerned.

The experienced county man who is looking forward to playing in his second Ulster club final has no doubt the Donegal champions will pose a serious challenge to their prospect of lifting a first title in close on 30 years.

“All you have to do is look at the programme to see the quality players and household names that are on the Gaoth Dobhair team,” insisted the Monaghan midfielder.

“Gaoth Dobhair showed their quality the last day against Crossmaglen in the first half and they were home and hosed at half-time.

“I watched them against Crossmaglen. It was the first time I had seen them. But I knew from reading match reports the quality they have in the team.

“There was no surprise that a side which includes Odhrán MacNiallais, the McGees and Kevin Cassidy, with a number of class U21 players who have already won Ulster with both club and county, beat Crossmaglen.

Scotstown defeated Derrygonnelly in the preliminary round, Burren in the quarter-final and Coleraine in the semi-final. They had a close shave against the Derry champions and it took a last minute ‘45 from goalkeeper Rory Beggan to seal the win.

The Monaghan champions suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Kilcar in the first round in Ulster last season in Ballybofey.

Hughes feels Scotstown are a better team and in better shape than they were last for Ulster ahead of the game with Kilcar in Ballybofey.

“Last year ahead of playing Kilcar, Ciaran (Hughes) had a broken hand injury and Conor McCarthy had a foot injury which we were keeping quiet. Conor did no training at all and our midfielder James Turley emigrated to Dubai to teach.

“We were very disjointed and had lost the whole balance of the team and we were lucky to win the county title.

“We went into the Kilcar game without being ready for it, although we did get a good enough start and scored 1-3 in the opening few minutes.

“Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty took over after that and we were beaten out the gate.

“But this season things are different and we are in better shape and better prepared.

“Monaghan lost to Tyrone on August 12 and we were out in the club championship two weeks later and it has been literally a game every two weeks since.

“And here we are in a final now against a feisty Gaoth Dobhair side who have good balance and pace and we are going to have our work cut out for us against them.”

Scotstown were one of the top teams in Ulster in the 1970s and ‘80s.

They won the championship outright in 1976, '79,'80 and '89.

They last reached the final in 2013.