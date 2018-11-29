McFadden Ferry ready for defence duty for Gaoth Dobhair against Scotstown

It is ironic that he is a member of the Irish Defence Forces as Odhrán McFadden Ferry is also a defensive rock for Ulster club finalists, Gaoth Dobhair.

When you watch him play, it’s hard to believe he is the youngest member of the Gaoth Dobhair team. He has a mean look on the field, but looks more friendly in his Irish Army kit.

He laughs at the thought and mentions that maybe it's his “game face” in the Gaoth Dobhair jersey. Recently I opined that he is the new-look Neil McGee but he was quick to deflect

“I wouldn't know about that. He was still a big lad when he was 17 and he played in his first county final when he was 17.

“And this year was my first at the age of 20.

“Neil has been a great leader down at training and I suppose growing up he was an idol for me; how big he was and how strong he was. You always wanted to be like Neil,” he said.

The young Gaoth Dobhair man has been a member of the Irish Defence Forces for just over a year and is now based at Finner Camp between Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Odhrán remembers his first day in the Army vividly. “It was the day after Naomh Conaill beat us in the Donegal semi-final last year. I went straight from there to Athlone.”

That was a milestone in this young Gaoth Dobhair man’s life. The defeat to Naomh Conaill remains his only defeat at senior championship level, and there have been many many successes at underage.

The army was always his first career choice. “I love it up here. I always wanted to be in the army and I have an uncle (John McFadden) up here. Seeing him growing up, I always wanted to be in the army and thank God we have a base here in Donegal.”

And his arrival back in Finner this year from Athlone has made it easier from a football point of view. “It is brilliant with all the footballers here. You meet a lot of people through the army and even in the camp, you have all the unreal footballers, the boys from Red Hugh’s. There’s a brilliant team in the 28th Bn,” said Odhrán, who said that they were all behind him for Sunday. “Even the Dungloe boys and even Jason Campbell of Glenties (who he played against in the county final).”

“It is a great foundation for football, for fitness and management. They help you at football and work around you,” says Odhrán, who knows that he has something to live up to with the likes of Gerard Melaugh and Calvin Bradley already Ulster winners this year with Red Hugh’s.

Talent

The teak tough defender says it has been great to have a team coming through in Gaoth Dobhair with so much talent. Odhrán is a couple of years younger than the main bunch and was mostly a substitute on the early underage championship winning teams.

“Tom Beag had us all down since U-12 and brought us on and on, and now we have Mervyn (O’Donnell)," he says, adding that he has had Mervyn every single year because his age group was just behind the main group.

“It is good to have him now. We never won much, our age group with Mervyn, but now at senior level it is Mervyn again.”

But it could have been different for a young McFadden Ferry, who had another big sporting interest in his early teens.

“I had no interest in football back then. I was more into my motorbiking. I had an interest in bikes and got involved in motocross all around Ulster and in Donegal.

“Mick Murphy took us to a Development squad and there was a clash and he said I had to pick the football or the racing and the racing was dropped and it has been football ever since,” said Odhrán.

“Mick Murphy was to blame for me stopping motorbiking, but Mick was very good to us. There were a lot of Gaoth Dobhair boys involved in Development squads, the likes of Michael Carroll, (Kieran) Gillespie, Niall Friel and Dáire Ó Baoill. He had very good time for the Gaoth Dobhair boys and carried a lot of us.

“We are all mad surfing down there now. Myself, Dáire, Gillespie. That's the new trend now," says Odhrán, who says they are taking to the waters in Gaoth Dobhair, Rosnowlagh, Kilcar. “It is great for recovery and takes our head off football. It is just something different for us.”

This week, however, there is no talk of surfing, just getting right for a tilt at the Ulster final. He travels home each evening and it’s all about training and getting rest. The young guns of Gaoth Dobhair have no fear of Ulster finals and Odhrán agrees that it should help.

“We’re used to it now after the U-21s. We had a good run with them with the likes of (Niall) Friel and (Cian) Mulligan. We got to an Ulster semi-final last year and then won the final this year,” says McFadden Ferry, who is thankful that everybody bar Kieran Gillespie is fit for the final.

“Myself and Odhrán (Mac Niallais) missed out on the first game but (Kieran) Gillespie has been very unlucky.”

As for Scotstown, he knows little, but feels they will be a big challenge. “They have Kieran Hughes, Darren Hughes, Rory Beggan, brilliant players. You don't get to an Ulster final without having a good team.”

But there is no fear as they have a winning mentality in Gaoth Dobhair now. “We will try to keep that going. It is unchartered territory for us so we will just take it one game at a time and work from there,” says Odhrán, who is hoping that Gaoth Dobhair can bridge that gap back to 1975 to win an Ulster title.

“It would be good for Donegal football and also great in the camp with boys from Red Hugh’s and Glenfin; they won their county final. And the Glenfin Ladies (with another Finner Camp man in charge, Francie Martin) also doing well.

“If we can do the business like the Red Hugh’s boys, it would crown it,” says Odhrán.