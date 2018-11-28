Young Donegal club's hat-trick hero Dáire Ó Baoill gives his thoughts on Sunday's Ulster final

Dáire Ó Baoill of Gaoth Dobhair, who face Scotstown (Monaghan) in the AIB Ulster SFC final on Sunday next, December 2nd at Healy Park, Omagh, spoke to the media at a special question and answer promotion for AIB, the sponsors of the competition.



Q: On being Gaoth Dobhair's hat-trick hero in their sensational semi-final victory over Ulster kingpins Crossmaglen.

Dáire: “I've put it well behind me now, but the lads actually had been getting on to me for not scoring enough goals (laughs). The third one was a penalty and the first two were lucky enough that it was just me going through, it could have been any of the lads. I'd never scored a hat-trick before, two was the height of it in the county semi-final. It was a bit mad, especially against a team like Crossmaglen that you're always dreaming about playing and beating.”

Gaoth Dobhair are record club champions in Donegal but hadn't won one in 12 years. Why have you come good again?

Dáire: “We've just clicked this year, a mixture of the younger boys and the old boys like the McGees and Kevin Cassidy.

Growing up I'd have been looking up to Kevin and Eamon and Neil McGee. They were winning All-Stars and All-Irelands, everyone in the country knew about them. They were big men and big personalities and they're the exact same with the club. Us younger ones would have been easy-going enough, but you know when they switch on before a game that you'd better keep your head down and switch on too. We've had a lot of underage success, winning U15, minors (twice) and two U12s and an Ulster U21 and it's just been the mix of us all together that's working this year.”

On the great form of full-forward Kevin Cassidy at 37 years of age.

Dáire: “Kevin only came back playing after taking a year out to manage and he's come back re-born! Everyone is chatting about how well he's flying. I was chatting to two boys at home who had a bet on whether he was left-footed or right-footed. They couldn't tell as he's scoring off both!”

On Donegal club's surprisingly poor history in Ulster. Gaoth Dobhair will be only the fifth Donegal team to ever contest the final and it's only been won by one once, St Josephs (an amalgam) back in 1975?



Dáire: “It's hard to believe given the quality of the teams who've made the finals. It's new territory for us all, even for the older lads, so we're all going in blind.

For us the toughest thing has actually been winning the county title. Gaoth Dobhair had its golden years in the 50s-60s and there was a lot of pressure on us because we hadn't won one since 2006. We didn't even get out of the group stage until last year.

Once we lifted the county there was a huge burden lifted off our chest and I think that's what's helped since. It was all anyone ever said before about Gaoth Dobhair , that we couldn't win the county.' Doing that took a huge pressure off us.”

Have you seen much of Scotstown?

Dáire: “I honestly hadn't looked at them up to this week, but we know all the great Monaghan players they've had through the years and at the moment, and you'd also always hear about them in Ulster too. They'd probably have felt they have one hand on the cup the minute Slaughtneil were knocked out in Derry. They'll probably be feeling this will be their year.

I know we beat Crossmaglen but it might not be the same Crossmaglen team that it used to be. We know ourselves, within our group, not to get over-hyped about it because we know Scotstown will be a far better team than them.”