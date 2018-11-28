Rowing
Donegal rowers set new records at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships
Niamh Duggan and Aidan Greene, record breakers at Indoor- Rowing championships
Donegal’s rowers are record breakers following last weekend’s Irish Indoor- Rowing Championships in Limerick.
The rowers and members of the Kincasslagh Rowing Club are Niamh Duggan and Aidan Greene. They are both from Dungloe and they won their respective 500 lightweight races and both set new Irish records at the championships, in the University of Limerick, on Sunday afternoon.
