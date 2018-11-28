All systems go for Letterkenny AC Turkey Trot 5k

Letterkenny Athletic Club have teamed up with We Care LK Food Bank for its annual 5K Turkey Trot which will take place on Sunday, December 2 at 11.30 am.

Letterkenny AC have confirmed that the new sponsors for the event are the well known retail chain, M&S.

Looking ahead to Sunday's race, organiser, Brendan McDaid is hoping for a good turnout.

"After a busy summer of road races locally, it's been relatively quiet over the last few months. There was a big entry in the Winter Woolie Warmer 5K recently, with 230 taking part," he commented.

"The Turkey Trot is a race that has been going for many years and we've decided to schedule it for the first Sunday in December this year. All entrants must predict their time when registering and no watches or devices of any kind are allowed. It's really a test of how well people know their pace and the ten participants who run as close to their predicted time will each win a turkey!

"It's a fun event, something different and usually attracts good numbers. Hopefully the weather will be kind to us and a big number will come out and support the race.

"This is the final race on the Letterkenny AC event schedule for 2018 and we've had a great response to all our races this year, so we are appealing to all walkers, joggers and racers to come along and take part," he added.

Registrations will be taken at Diver's Hyundai on Canal Road from 10 o'clock on the morning of the race. Entry fee for the chip-timed race is 8 euro.

For more details, contact Brendan on 00 353 868113947 or email herbielac@gmail.com

Pictured are Kieran Kelly, Duty Manager at M&S in Letterkenny, announcing details of the store's sponsorship of Turkeys for the forthcoming annual Christmas Turkey Trot organised by Letterkenny Athletic Club in aid of Letterkenny Food Bank We Care. Included with Kieran are Shaun Mulrennan, Letterkenny Food Bank, Eunan Kelly and Herbie McDaid of Letterkenny AC. Picture: Brian McDaid