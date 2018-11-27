Philip Deignan retires from cycling after fourteen years in the pro ranks

The high point of career was his ninth placed finish at the 2009 Vuelta, in Spain

Donegal cyclist Philip Deignan has called time on his professional career after close to a decade and half on the gruelling professional circuit.

Deignan from Letterkenny retired after a 14 years a profession cyclist and cycling in the colours ofG2R, Radioshack and Unitedhealthcare and most recently Team Sky.]

In career that was at times hampered by injury Philip has represented Ireland at the Olympics and competed in ten Grand tours with his ninth placed finish at the 2009 Vuelta, in Spain.

The 35 year-old who has had more than his fair share of injuries over his career announced his decision on Twitter earlier today.

"With a combination of sadness but also a huge amount of pride I would like to announce my retirement from professional cycling," he wrote

"As a 15-year-old riding on the road around Donegal I never dreamed that I would go on to make the sport I love my job for 14 years.

"I appreciate all of the opportunities that have come my way and to so many people who have helped me during my career, thank you.

"There have been lots of ups and downs, but to be able to finish my career healthy and at the top of my sport with the best team in the world, makes me grateful and proud."

"On to the next challenge."