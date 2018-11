Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

As Gaoth Dobhair prepare for Sunday's Ulster Club Senior Football Championship meeting with Scotstown, closer to home, it's a very quiet weekend on the club scene in Donegal.

Here are this weekend's fixtures:

County Minor Division Two League

Sat, 01 Dec, Venue: Killygordon, Glenfin V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 21 Hurling Championship

Sun, 02 Dec, Venue: TBC, Setanta V Buncrana 14:00, Ref: TBC