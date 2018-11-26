Double delight for Donegal women at National Cross-Country Championships

Donegal Women’s Athletics is on a high this week after the Donegal Women's senior team were crowned National Cross-Country inter-county champions at the National Cross-Country championships in Abbotstown on Sunday.

Letterkenny AC’s Ann Marie McGlynn, an individual silver medal winner at the event, led Donegal to the title with a second place finish in the final.

She just finished behind Olympic 1500 runner Ciara Mageean in a time of 28.05, just three hundreds of a second behind Mageean.

It was a case of double success for Ann Marie, she also led her club Letterkenny AC to a silver medal in the National Club Cross-Country Championship.

The other scoring members of the winning Donegal team were Teresa Doherty (McGloin) of Finn Valley AC who finished in seventh place in a time of 28.44, Nakita Burke, Letterkenny AC, in 19th place in a time of 29.20 and Caitriona Jennings, 28th place in of 30.10.

McGlynn, Burke and Jennings were joined by Niamh Kelly who finished 44th overall in a time of 31.04 on the silver winning Letterkenny women’s team.

Donegal enjoyed quite a successful day too at underage in the championships with silver medal finishes for the U18 girls team, the U16 and U12 boys and bronze for the U16 girls and U12 boys.