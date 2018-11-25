READ THE REID: Red Hugh's, Gaoth Dobhair and barking Kerry dogs!

Saturday 17th November may be remembered in the national sporting world as the day that the Irish rugby team beat New Zealand for the first time on home soil and for only the second time ever.

However, here at The Cross, that evening will go down in Ulster GAA history and local folklore as a milestone for my club Red Hugh’s club. Just like Setanta did last year, our local hurling team, Red Hugh’s won the Ulster junior club title for the first time. This achievement cannot be underestimated. I may be biased but I get to write what I like; for the most part anyway!

We don’t get on the map very often. Hemmed in by the Ballybofey to the south, Castlefin to the north, Convoy to the west with the Tyrone border pushing in from the east we can still boast about our great community spirit.

The local parish hall at the village was jammed last Wednesday 14th where local people and neighbours turned out to watch a play to support the funding of Christmas lights. The hall was packed again last Saturday evening with delirious supporters who welcomed home the players and management.

This Ulster victory is a great lift for our community. People who would be distant or passive supporters were there on Saturday evening. This group of players have been nurtured and harnessed from youngsters by a variety of managers, coaches and parents. I appreciate that most people’s focus may be on the Ulster senior club championship and namely Gaoth Dobhair, that Red Hugh’s are Junior team doesn’t matter a hoot. This Ulster triumph will motivate and encourage all concerned to take these lads through intermediate level next year and senior football is surely not far away. So, a hearty congratulations to the players, management, namely Seosamh McKelvey and everybody who contributed to the team’s success. We have an All-Ireland quarter-final next and then, hopefully, we will all be waiting for the All-Ireland semi-final in the New Year.

History

The aforementioned Gaoth Dobhair senior team also made history in reaching their first ever Ulster club senior final with an impressive win over the high rated Crossmaglen last Sunday. The other semi-final saw Scotstown limp over the line with a dramatic late one-point win over Coleraine. The men from the west have been the stand-out team all season in Donegal and they have carried that great form through to Ulster.

The Gaoth Dobhair team contains a variety of inter-county players from under-age to senior. They have great quality in depth that most clubs would envy. They haven’t reached the Ulster final by simply relying on talent though. They too have put in the hard yards on the training pitch. I genuinely feel that this Gaoth Dobhair team are improving as the championship progresses. Though carrying a few injuries, I still believe that Gaoth Dobhair will prevail. Every team will incur injuries during a championship campaign. As stated earlier, Scotstown managed, only just, to get over the line in their semi-final which will instil some doubt in their minds. So, it’s all positive for the men from west Donegal.

On the inter-county Donegal scene, Declan Bonner has enticed former Mayo manger Stephen Rochford into the backroom team. This is a brilliant addition to the Donegal set up. Managers depend on a strong coaching and selection team. Our previous successful Donegal managers had them and I believe that the inclusion of Rochford is a major coup for Declan.

His wealth of experience can only add to the strong managerial team that is already there and I feel that the Mayo man’s knowledge can only benefit this excellent Donegal team. He is well established and very well respected throughout Ireland and I wish him every success with his adopted county. Elsewhere, it seems that Kerry’s new manager Peter Keane is causing a stir with the exclusion of Fionn Fitzgerald, Daithi Casey, Barry John Keane and Ronan Shanahan from initial Kerry team meetings in relation to their 2019 campaign. There already has been a raft of retirements from the Kerry outfit. This is his call and like every new manager, he is determined to put his own imprint on affairs. Inter-county managers the length and breath of the country will now be immersed in preparation for the National League which begins at the end of January which is a mere nine weeks away. Not long.

I would like to finish with a little joke I heard just last week which humours you as much as it did me.

“An old Kerry man travels to the 1982 Munster football final with his faithful sheepdog. He takes his seat among some Cork supporters and sits the dog down beside him. As Kerry get their first score the dog barks in appreciation. This continues after every Kerry score to the amazement of the surrounding fans. At the final whistle the dog lets out an almighty howl to celebrate Kerry's victory. A curious Cork man can't resist and asks how the dog reacts when Kerry lose. The Kerry man replies: "I don't know, I've only had him eight years!"