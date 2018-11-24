Delight for Milford following narrow replay win over St. Naul's

Mighty Milford just edged out St Naul’s in a magnificent replayed Donegal U-21B final, as a powerful second half display ensured victory for the north east Donegal men.

Milford . . . 2-9

St Naul’s . . . 1-11

This was a real see-saw affair with St. Naul’s sprinting to a 1-7 to 1-2 half-time lead, and this after after Kane Barrett’s effort was deflected to the Naul’s net by the unlucky Martin Breslin.

St. Naul’s hit back with a similar score from the excellent Peadar Mogan as the points flowed from marksman Daniel Brennan and Mogan in the run up to half-time.

Milford got the start they needed at the beginning of the second half when Kane Barrett was fouled, and dual star Conor Gormley slotted the resultant penalty with aplomb.

That signalled a ding-dong second half with both sides having periods of dominance.

Action from Saturday's game in which Milford just about got the better of St. Naul's. Picture: Geraldine Diver

But it was Milord who edged home through late points from Gormley and Barrett who was black-carded in the 59th minute.

There were four minutes of added time and St. Naul’s Ian Campbell left a point between the sides as Milford led by 2-9 to 1-11.

Gallant St. Naul’s threw everything into attack, including their versatile keeper Gavin Mulreaney.

But Milford held on to signal the end of two great matches - the only pity was that there had to be a loser

Milford: Gavin McFadden; Matthew Stewart, Kieran Sheridan, Conor Coll; Peter Curran, Ronan Docherty (0-1), Patrick Ferry; Ryan McMahon, Conor O’Donnell; Martin Doyle, Conor McHugh, Gavin Grier; Conor Gormley (1-2, 1pen) Kane Barrett (1-5, 1f), Adam Serrinha (0-1).

Subs; Odhran Coll for Conor Coll (h-time), Ryan Toye for Matthew Stewart (58), Jamie Lee Blaney for Kane Barrett (b-card 58)

St. Naul's Gavin Mulreaney; Freddie Cullen, Diarmuid Gallagher, Jamie Burke; Dillon McGroary, John Relihan Martin Breslin; Ian Campbell (0-1) Brendan McCole; Conor Gavigan, Daniel Brennan (0-5) Michael Coughlan (0-1); Peadar Mogan (1-2, 1f), Daniel Meehan (0-2) Ryan McBrearty.

Subs: Dylan McBrearty for Freddie Cullen (27), Shaun Meehan for Ryan McBrearty (39), Ryan McHugh for Jamie Burke (48), Daniel Gallagher for Daniel Meehan (59)

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)