St Eunan's complete a minor league and championship double with victory over Four Masters

St Eunan’s completed a league and championship double in fine style with a comfortable victory over Four Masters, in the Donegal Minor football league final played in Pairc Taobhoige, Glenfin on Saturday.



St Eunan’s . . . 3-20

Four Masters . . . 3-3

Full forward Padraig McGettigan scored two of the St Eunan’s goals, both in the second half and corner forward Oisin McGarvey netted the first in the opening half as St Eunan’s ran away with the title in the second period.

They had already beaten Naomh Padraig, Muff, in the championship back at the beginning of September.

But this was far from a one-man performance as all the old reliables also chipped in with crunch scores in a 17-point win.

McGarvey’s goal one minute before half-time propelled St Eunan’s into an 11 point lead. It was however, cancelled out almost immediately with Ronan McHugh pouncing for a three pointer at the other end before the half-time whistle.

The Masters had started the game well and went toe to toe with the champions early on and it was 0-3 each on the ten minute mark.

Cian Hegarty with three points, all converted frees, scored for Four Masters while Eoin Dowling, Peter McEniff and James Kelly raised the white flag for St Eunan’s.

But Four Masters' hopes of a revival were well and truly dashed on the resumption as St Eunan’s took a firm grip with Peter McEniff, Sean Ryan, Shane O’Donnell, James Kelly, Sean Breen, Conor O’Donnell, McGettigan and Cormac Finn all making their mark on the game.

St Eunan’s had opened up a 13 point gap before Masters got in for a second goal when Oisin Reid connected with a long ball to flick to the back of Killian Faulkner's net.

St Eunan’s continued to dominate despite the best efforts of Aidan McHugh, Brian Fagan and Jamie Crawford in defenc,e and Reid and Alex McCalmont in the middle of the park.

Faulkner, who had a busy afternoon, also brought off a number of good saves to keep the goal count down.

But there was no holding St Eunan’s and they were well up the steps by the time McGettigan capped a brilliant performance with St Eunan’s third goal five minutes from time.

Reid struck for a late consolation Masters goal in the closing seconds to give the final margin a slightly better look to it.

It means it's a double double for this group of St Eunan’s players who also won both the championship and the league two years ago at U-16.

ST EUNAN’S: Eoin O'Boyle; Eoin Dowling (0-1), Anthony Gallagher, Conor McKinney; Peter McEniff (0-2), Sean Ryan, Domhnall Higgins; Shane O'Donnell (0-5), James Kelly (0-1); Sean Breen (0-1), Conor O'Donnell (0-3, 1f, ), Ronan McGeehin (0-1); Cormac Finn (0-1), Padraig McGettigan (2-5,1f), Oisin McGarvey ((1-0).

Subs: Patrick Tobin for R McGeehin, Ciaran Moore for O McGarvey both 38; Kieran Tobin for C O’Donnell 43; Brendan Horgan for C McKinney 46; Ben Whelan for S Breen 53;



FOUR MASTERS: Killian Faulkner; Darragh Geary, Aidan McHugh, Cathal Canavan; Eoghan Corley, Brian Fagan, Jamie Crawford; Oisin Reid (2-0), Alex McCalmont; Cian Hegarty (0-3, 3f), Cathal Feeney, Matthew McKenna; Richard O’Rourke, Ronan McHugh (1-0), Shaun Kennedy.

Subs: Eoin Gorrell for J Crawford, Joe Leape for E Corley both 52; Patrick Harvey for R McHugh, Matthew Wilson for D Geary, Daniel Keeney for C Feeney 55.

Referee: Gerard McHugh (St Mary’s, Convoy).