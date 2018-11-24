Ulster Junior Cup takes centre stage this weekend

They’re down to the last 16 in this season’s Ulster Junior Cup and there are eight ties fixed for this weekend, including one all-Premier Division match with Donegal Town at home to Castlefinn Celtic.

It means a reduced programme in the league with just a handful of league fixtures on Sunday.

In the Saturday League this weekend, there’s cup action too with a number of sides involved in the Ulster Shield competition.

Cup action

Donegal Town against Castlefinn Celtic at the Hospital Field is one of the stand-out games of the weekend.

Town slipped to their first league defeat last Sunday when despite two goals from Ronan McHugh, they lost 3-2 at home to Milford United.

Castlefinn’s league form has been pretty good too and they’re sitting pretty in the Premier Division with just one defeat in their four games. So it’s all set up to be an intriguing cup battle this weekend and with home advantage, Town will be favourites to advance.

Another big game will be at Moyle View Park where Milford host high-flying Greencastle FC from the Inishowen League. Rathmullan Celtic also have home advantage - they play Cavan Town while Kilmacrennan Celtic, the new leaders in the Premier Division, are also up against Inishowen opposition in the form of Buncrana Hearts.

Kildrum Tigers also face a stiff test at home to Clonmany Shamrocks but after their convincing league win over Cappry Rovers last weekend, the Tigers will fancy their chances in this one.

Convoy Arsenal from Division One, have home advantage against Glengad FC but the Inishowen side will be favourites in this one.

The other two teams from Division One are both on their travels. Ballybofey united are away to Carndonagh FC and Drumkeen are away to Redcastle.

League games

Despite losing last Sunday in Castlefinn, Keadue Rovers have a chance to go joint top of the Premier Division this weekend. To do so, they must win away at Glenea United.

The other match in the top division on Sunday is at Cappry Park where Cappry Rovers play host to struggling St. Catherine’s. On current form, Cappry will be expected to win add to the Killybegs club’s problems. St. Catherine’s have already lost six from six in the league.

There’s just one game in Division One where Lifford Celtic play Cranford FC at Green Brae Park. The visitors can move level on points with leaders Bonagee United with a win.

In Division Two, there are three games on Sunday. Kerrykeel have no game this weekend, but they have opened up a six point lead at the top of the table so already, the chasing pack have some ground to make up.

Whitestrand can move to within four points of Kerrykeel if they win at Carrickboyle against Gweedore United.

The other matches see Copany Rovers against Raphoe and Deele Harps against Dunkineely Celtic.

On Saturday, because of this weekend’s games in the Ulster Shield competition, the only league game is in the Old Orchard Div. Two where Cappry play Drumbar.

FIXTURES

Saturday, 24th 2 p.m.

Old Orchard Division Two

Cappry Rovers v Drumbar



Ulster Junior Shield, 1.30 k.o.

Milford Utd Res v Cockhill C Res

Glencar C v Glenea Utd Res

Sunday, 25th 2.00

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Cappry Rovers v St. Catherine's

Glenea United v Keadue Rvs



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Lifford Celtic v Cranford Utd



Donegal Physiotheraphy and Performance Centre Division Two

Copany Rovers v Raphoe Town

Deele Harps v Dunkineely Celtic

Gweedore United v Whitestrand United



Ulster Junior Cup, second round, 1.30

Milford Utd v Greencastle

Rathmullan C v Cavan Town

Convoy Arsenal v Glengad Utd

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Buncrana Hearts

Donegal Town v Castlefin Celtic

Carndonagh FC v Ballybofey Utd.

Redcastle United v Drumkeen Utd

Kildrum Tigers v Clonmany Shamrocks

Ulster Junior Shield, 1.30

Greencastle Res v Curragh Ath

Moville Celtic v Kerrykeel

Glenree Utd v Rasheney FC

SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES

ULSTER FINALS. ADMISSION €3

All proceeds to Donegal Down Syndrome

U15 SFAI SKETCHER CUP FRI 23rd NOV

Bonagee Utd v Keadue Rovers 7-30pm

Dry Arch Pk, Letterkenny

U12 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 24th NOV

Carndonagh FC v Carrick Rvs NOON

Aura Centre, Letterkenny

U16 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP SAT 24th NOV

Letterkenny Rvs v Carrick Rvs 2-30pm

Leckview Pk, Letterkenny

U13 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP 25th NOV

Illistrin FC v Carndonagh FC 11am

Ballyare, Letterkenny



U14 SFAI SKETCHERS CUP 25th NOV

Lagan Harps v Cavan Shamrocks 1-30pm

Ballyare, Letterkenny.

ALSO

U18 YOUTH LEAGUE SAT 24TH NOV

Inishowen v Donegal (Maginn Pk) 2pm

U18 YOUTH LEAGUE SAT 24TH NOV

Lagan Harps v Kilmacrennan Celtic 2pm