THE SPORTING DIARY: Gaoth Dobhair’s swagger a good advertisement for Donegal football

After their county final win back in October, this column mentioned the swagger which Gaoth Dobhair exuded in winning the Donegal title.

Swagger was the word on my mind as we wound our way home from Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday. It wasn’t just the victory, but it was the manner of their win over former Ulster kingpins, Crossmaglen Rangers, which left you feeling proud to be from Donegal.

Twelve months earlier we had watched Kilcar come so close to ending Slaughtneil’s Ulster reign at the same venue, but they had to accept defeat against a very good Derry side.

This time, however, Gaoth Dobhair, albeit against a lesser side than Slaughtneil, showed that they are a serious outfit. Going on form lines, you have to think that they have a really good chance of winning that Ulster title and at last bridging that gap back to St. Joseph’s in 1975.

Last year Kilcar accounted for Scotstown in their own back garden in Clones by 10 points with Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh in top form.

Scotstown can count themselves extremely lucky to be in the final after Coleraine committed hari-kari in not closing out the game.

Gaoth Dobhair’s was by far the most impressive performance of the four teams on show, and it was so balanced, with every member of the team performing to a very high level. They got a couple of breaks, but it was their positivity that was rewarded. From early in the game, they were looking to unlock the Cross defence at every opportunity. Eamonn Collum almost had a goal with their first attempt on goal.

The return to the side of the two Odhráns, Mac Niallais and McFadden Ferry, was a big boost with both playing major parts. McFadden Ferry looks like a young Neil McGee, but probably even more advanced than McGee was at 20. Mac Niallais was simply outstanding, and when in full flow, there are few equals.

They are a serious side and most of them don’t know anything other than winning. I’ve lost count of the number of their players that are in the Donegal senior panel, and there are others knocking on the door like Gary McFadden and Naoise Ó Baoill. And the way Kevin Cassidy and Eamon McGee are playing, one wonders did they give it up too soon!



Hats off to Red Hugh’s

It was the perfect weekend for Donegal in Ulster with Red Hugh’s setting the standard on Saturday evening. As Donal Reid says in his column, this was an historic occasion for the Cross and the excitement generated by the manner of the win, coming from four down, to win it in added time, added to the excitement.

They have matched Naomh Colmcille from last year and now have the chance to go one better. They have a home game against Dunedin of Edinburgh and if they can overcome them, an All-Ireland semi-final against Easkey of Sligo.

Like Gaoth Dobhair, they can start to dream of All-Ireland final day in Croke Park.



Green Day at Aviva

And what about the other big sporting occasion on Saturday night. Like many, I was listening to the Red Hugh’s commentary on Highland Radio, while watching Ireland outclass the All Blacks in one of the best sporting occasions this country has ever witnessed.

Wouldn’t mind to have a midfield of Devin Toner and Jacob Stockdale for the Ulster Championship next year. And as for Peter O’Mahony, you might find it hard to pick a position for him, but you wouldn’t want to take the field without him!

The performance by the Irish rugby team from such scant resources must surely be one of the greatest sporting stories of our time. Holding the All Blacks to nine points and no tries was phenomenal.

Whether it is all down to manager, Joe Schmidt, we will never know. The Kiwi has turned Ireland into a super side with a super coaching structure. We will probably lose him after the next World Cup but he has already left a legacy that is the envy of all of the rugby world.