Major Master championship success for Finn Valley's Teresa Doherty

Masters athlete Teresa Doherty (McGloin) is the toast of Donegal athletics this week following her weekend success at the Irish and British Masters Cross-Country championships in Swansea.

The Finn Valley runner produced a strong finish over the last kilometre to see off the challenge of her English opposition and become the first winner of the championship from the North West.

Teresa enjoyed double success when taking silver in the team race just behind winners England.

“It was brilliant to win having gone over to compete in the championship,” Teresa told the Democrat.

“A group of us went over from the Finn Valley along with Ciaran Doherty and Ciaran McGonagle from Letterkenny AC and Emer McGee, Rosses AC, and we had a lovely day.

“It was a fine day, cold but dry and it was a lovely course with a slight incline and conditions were good for running.

“I felt good all through the race and went for it in the last kilometre and it was a great feeling crossing the line in first place.

“I didn’t realise I’m the first winner of the championship from this part of the world that have won the championship which makes it even more special.”

Teresa has also joined a small group of Irish athletes that have won the championship.

She also enjoyed success as the lead runner in the Irish team along with her Finn Valley colleagues Caitriona Devine that claimed silver for Ireland in the team race.

“Yeah, it was nice to win the silver along with Caitriona too and it was a good championship for all our Finn Valley women, Kay Byrne and Noreen Bonner also won team medals.

“It was overall a very good day and good championship and it is always nice to come away with medals when you put in the effort.”