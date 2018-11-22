Donegal has seven new boxing champions

On Saturday last the finals of the Ulster 9-Counties championships were staged in Deele College, Raphoe.

The championships were for boys and girls aged 11, 12 and 13. And Donegal came away with seven champions.

In all 168 boxers, 148 males and 15 females, took to the ring.

There a total of 98 fights over two weekends.

The Donegal winners were Sarah Marie Duffy, Illies Golden Gloves BC; Lani Lafferty and Joey O’Hara, Twin Towns BC; Pearse McBride, Convoy BC; Coran McGonigle, St Bridget’s BC; Bernie McDonagh, Dunfanaghy BC and Matthew Carlin, Dunree BC.

The championship organisers wish to thank Deele College principal Joe Boyle and his caretakers Gerard Crawford and Tony Connolly and all the ladies in the tuckshop and canteen.

They also want to express their gratitude to Joe Kelly, the referees and judges and all at Raphoe Boxing Club for helping with the smooth running of the championships.

Next up will be the Ulster 9 Counties for boys and girls aged 14,15,16 and 17. These championship are due to be staged in the Shantallow Community Centre, Derry on the weekends of December 1st and 2nd and on December 8th and 9th.

Donegal defeat Leitrim in Manorhamilton

On Sunday last the Donegal boxing team travelled to Manorhamilton in Leitrim and faced a quality Leitrim selection.

The boxing was in the Sean McDermott Centre and Donegal won by six bouts to two.

The Donegal winners were the Dungloe duo of Jack Gallagher and Tiarnan MacRuairi; Aaron McDaid, Raphoe; Alan McDonagh, Dunree; Bernie McDonagh, Dunfanaghy and Sean Kelly, Dunfanaghy.

There were disappointing defeats for Andrew Cunningham, Carndonagh and Dungloe’s new kid on the block Eoin Ketterick. They both lost on split decisions.

Donegal’s next outing is against Derry, in the Derry News Cup. This match will take place on Sunday night next November 25, in the Drummond Hotel, Ballykelly. There are 12 bouts and the first bell is timed for 7.30pm

The Donegal team for Sunday night is Matthew Carlin and Josh McDonagh, Dunree, Adam McDaid and Chloe McGonigle, St Bridget’s, Clonmany, Bernie McDonagh and Sean Kelly, Dunfanaghy, Oisin Devlin, Carndonagh, Brendan O’Hagan, Liam McMonagle and Danny Buchanan, Raphoe.

The Donegal coach is Dominic McCafferty, Convoy.

For your diary dates for forthcoming tournament - December 15, Carndonagh; January 25, Illie Golden Glove, February 3, Dunfanaghy, February 9, Twin Towns.

The Donegal open championship will take place in the Letterkenny Boxing Club gym on January 12 and 13.