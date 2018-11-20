Rosses AC's Emer McGee part of Ireland winning cross-country team in Swansea at weekend

Another busy weekend for the Rosses AC with the main focus on Saturday last was the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Swansea with a proud day for the Rosses club and area as Emer McGee dawned the Irish singlet to represent her country in the ladies 50-55 section. Emer had a brilliant run to come 7th and 3rd counter on the Irish team who won Silver medals. This was a great experience for Emer which has saw her great form this year rewarded and demonstrates the levels the club are looking to get to. Exciting times for Rosses AC.

On Sunday the Remembrance 10k in Ballybofey saw victory for Helen McCready in the ladies section with a time of 39:09. There was a large number of club athletes with many gaining PBs with strong runs from Michelle Ferguson, Cathy Breslin, Paul Ferry, Manus McHugh, Declan Gallagher, Niall Gallagher, Seamus Ferry and Danny Ferry.

This Sunday sees the Irish Life Health National Senior & Junior Cross Country Championships take place at the National Sports Campus, Abbottstown, Dublin with a number of club athletes making the journey. Good luck to all.

This Friday evening 23rd November we honour the juveniles in our club with the function kicking of at 7pm in Caislean Oir in Annagry with presentations, food and a disco.