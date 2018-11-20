DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Club fixture list for coming week in Donegal
With the season drawing to a close, there is just a limited number of fixtures in Donegal this weekend.
Here is the full list
Under21 B Championship
Sat, 24 Nov,
Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: TBC, St Naul's GAA Club V Milford 14:00, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3
Sun, 25 Nov,
Sun, 25 Nov, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Ultan 14:30, Ref: TBC
Division 3 play-off
Sun, 25 Nov,
Sun, 25 Nov, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Naomh Bríd 16:30, Ref: TBC
All County League Division 3 Reserve
Sun, 25 Nov,
Sun, 25 Nov, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Ultan 13:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Division One League
Sat, 24 Nov,
Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: TBC, Four Masters V St Eunan's 00:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Division Two League
Sat, 24 Nov,
Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: TBC, Bundoran V Fanad Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
