DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: Club fixture list for coming week in Donegal

With the season drawing to a close, there is just a limited number of fixtures in Donegal this weekend.

Here is the full list

Under21 B Championship

Sat, 24 Nov,

Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: TBC, St Naul's GAA Club V Milford 14:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3

Sun, 25 Nov,

Sun, 25 Nov, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Ultan 14:30, Ref: TBC

Division 3 play-off

Sun, 25 Nov,

Sun, 25 Nov, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Naomh Bríd 16:30, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Sun, 25 Nov,

Sun, 25 Nov, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Naomh Ultan 13:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division One League

Sat, 24 Nov,

Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: TBC, Four Masters V St Eunan's 00:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division Two League

Sat, 24 Nov,

Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: TBC, Bundoran V Fanad Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 24 Nov, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Letterkenny Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC