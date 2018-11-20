Cara Challenge 2019 calls for applications from charities and community groups

Charity and community groups local to the Bundoran and the North West region are invited to apply to become beneficiaries of the 2019 Cara Bundoran Challenge, which will take place from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th March 2019.

The Challenge, now in its 9th year, attracts elite athletes, runners, joggers, walkers and cyclists from all over the country and Internationally.

The challenge recognised as one of the top annual Irish events boosts superb organisation, a prize fund of over €20k, a user friendly course that includes breath taking stretches of the Wild Atlantic Way and an unequalled local welcome and hospitality.

A significant donation is made each year to charities and local community groups from funds raised through entry fees and sponsorship. Local charity and community groups are invited to make submissions to be one of this year’s beneficiaries.

Cara Pharmacy joint director and main sponsor of the event, Canice Nicholas is encouraging lots of submissions: “Each year we like to give back to the local community and many local groups have benefited over the past number of years. To date €125,000 has been donated to deserving charities and community groups. All applications will be considered and the lucky recipients will be notified early in the new year. The email address is pa@carapharmacy.com. For participants, the race will once again be capped at 2,500 entrants -- so we would encourage all considring doing the challenge in 2019 to get registering – registration is open now on our website www.carabundoranrun.com with discounted entry rates for those registering before Monday December 31st. All registration will once again be done online with no registration on the day."

A spectacular route of country roads and wild Atlantic scenery awaits runners visiting the seaside town for the 9th annual challenge, the main event of which takes place on the Saturday morning with the 10k and 10 mile runs.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth added: "We're so happy to see the Cara Bundoran Run as it’s very much a staple of the annual event calendar and we look forward to welcoming all of the participants and supporters again in March."