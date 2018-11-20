Assistance urgently required for survival says Donegal Community Games secretary

The Donegal Community Games AGM took place in the Mount Errigal Hotel with representatives from the different areas attending. The chairman, Manus O'Donnell, welcomed everyone and stated that it was another very successful year for the games. He congratulated all the competitors who qualified for the finals in Limerick and thanked all the volunteers who give so much of their free time preparing the young people for the different sporting and cultural competitions.

National Director, Bernie Brennan, stated it was promising to see the number of volunteers who will be honoured at the National Area Awards function in Cavan on 1st December. Ballyshannon will receive the Best Area Award for 2018; Clonmany will be awarded the Best Small Area; Manus O'Donnell Milford has won the Adult Volunteer Award; Rosin McGonagle, Clonmany will receive the Youth Volunteer Award and PRO Michael Crossan will receive the Media Award for his coverage of the Games in the local Press. Tickets for the function are available from the Secretary.

Outgoing Secretary, Gerry Davenport, thanked all the areas for their co-operation during the year. He said that the organisation in the County urgently needs more volunteers. A number of areas failed to affiliate this year which was disappointing. He stated he would be stepping down from the post due to work committments.

Treasurer Cathal Hagan's financial report showed that the County finances were not in a healthy state. Sponsorship was becoming more difficult to attain and for the Games to continue in a successful manner fundraising would have to be a priority.

PRO Michael Crossan thanked all the local papers' sports editors for the fantastic coverage of the Games this year. The coverage was entered for the National Media Awards competition and it has been announced that the Donegal Democrat and Donegal News are in line to receive an award at the Awards function in Cavan.

The following officers were elected for 2019: President Marie Gibson; Chairman Manus O'Donnell; Vice Chairperson Bernie Brennan; Secretary Sean Dorrian;Treasurer Cathal Hagan; Assistant treasurer Gerry Davenport; PRO Michael Crossan; National Delegate Tony McCarry; Sub Delegate Sean McGinley.