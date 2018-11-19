Athletics
Finn Valley coach Patsy McGonagle inducted into Ulster Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday night
Finn Valley coach Patsy McGonagle
Finn Valley coach Patsy McGonagle was inducted into Ulster Athletics Hall of Fame at their annual awards night in Monaghan.
Patsy, who is also a former Irish Athletics manager, was honoured for his lifelong commitment to athletics, both locally and Internationally.
It is a fitting tribute to man who has dedicated his life to athletics and sport in general. Patsy is also a former Donegal senior Gaelic football team coach.
Other Donegal award winners on the night were Mark English, track athlete of the year; Sommer Lecky, female field athlete of the year while walker Brendan Boyce won the International of the year award.
