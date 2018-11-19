Donegal brother and sister win Irish Open mixed doubles at the Irish Open Championship

Donegal’s Chloe and Sam Magee are celebrating Irish Badminton mixed doubles champions success this week following their weekend triumph at Irish Open Badminton championship.

The Raphoe brother and sister combination claimed the crown on Saturday evening with a straight sets win over the English pair of Harley Towler and Emily Westwood, at the National Indoor Arena, Blanchardstown.

They won 21-13, 21-12 to become the first Irish winners of the championship since 2012.

They defeated another English pair Jessica Hopton and Michael Roe in the semi-final on Friday to book their place in the final.

It is a second Irish title for three time Olympian Chloe, who won her one and only other Irish crown, the women’s doubles in 2007. Back in 2007 Chloe’s partner was Bing Huang. It is a first Irish senior title for Sam Magee.