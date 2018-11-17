Donegal joins the party as Ireland beat the All Blacks

Homes and hotels, pubs and clubs across county Donegal were as one as the final whistle sounded in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin where Ireland recorded a first ever win in Dublin over the All Blacks, defeating the best team in the world by 16 points to nine.

Seldom has a game generated so much hype and evidence if needed of just how important this Test Match had grown to in our psyche came with reports that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was moving his keynote address time at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis to ensure it didn't clash with the big game.

A pulsating game, the final whistle was greeted with cheers of delight from Bundoran to Ballyliffin. For those lucky enough to be there it will become their "I was there moment". For the rest of us all we can say is roll on Japan and the World Cup.