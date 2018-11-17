St. Naul's and Milford must do it all over again after exciting draw in MacCumhaill Park

St. Naul's and Milford couldn't be separated in the Donegal U-21B final after an exciting affair in MacCumhaill Park.



St. Naul's 1-15

Milford 1-15

(after extra-time)

St. Naul's looked to be on their way when they led by five points late in the second half of normal time but Milford showed remarkable spirit to fight back and get level with a last gasp goal.

In added time the sides were deadlocked again at 1-13 each and then when Milford twice took the lead in the second period, Gavin Mulreany hit two good frees. He was fortunate with the second one as it was moved on by referee, Michael McShane, from outside the '45' after a Milford player was warned about jumping up and down in front of the free.

But overall, it was a very good game and maybe the draw was the right result to give both sides a chance.

St. Naul's had the advantage of the breeze in the opening half and they had a point advantage thanks to a late Daniel Brennan point.

Brennan had opened the scoring after two minutes before Kane Barrett with his left and right found the range for Milford.

Daniel Meehan levelled for St. Naul's but Conor McHugh could have had a goal chance as he broke through on seven minutes to fire over.

St. Naul's were level a minute later with Daniel Brennan firing over a free and the Parish of Inver side went two ahead by the 17th minute, both scores converted by 'keeper, Gavin Mulreany from long range frees.

In between Milford had another great goal chance as they carved open the St. Naul's defence. Ryan McMahon and Conor McHugh were involved and Martin Doyle was clear but Gavin Mulreany made a great save.

A third goal chance arrived for Milford on 18 minutes and this time Adam Serrinha chipped over 'keeper and post.

When Peadar Mogan won another free on the 45m line, Gavin Mulreany came forward to land his third point of the half.

It looked as if Milford would go in at the break on terms when Kane Barrett pointed two frees, but there was just time for Daniel Brennan to land his third and give St. Naul's a narrow advantage at the break.

Kane Barrett levelled within minutes of the restart but Daniel Brennan responded for St. Naul's from a free. Peadar Mogan found Brendan McCole in front of the Milford goal, but his effort was blocked.

Milford lost Adam Serrinha to a black card on 35 minutes after a silly block as Gavin Mulreany pushed St. Naul's two clear from another free.

Kane Barrett cut the lead after Ryan McMahon won a free while Mulreany was off target with two chances.

St. Naul's took a grip on 48 minutes with a fortunate goal. An effort from Daniel Gallagher was spilled by the Milford 'keeper. Michael Coughlan picked it up and although it ended in the Milford net, Michael McShane had blown (a little prematurely) for a penalty. From the spot Daniel Brennan fired home for a four point lead, the biggest gap in the game to that stage.

Daniel Brennan added to the lead after a Daniel Meehan effort for a point came back off a post.

St. Naul's lost Daniel Meehan to a black card, after earlier getting a yellow, and Gavin Mulreany missed a free which should really have been taken by Peadar Mogan.

Milford almost created another goal chance with Kane Barrett finding Ryan McMahon but his effort was blocked. From the 45 Rory O'Donnell cut the deficit to three points.

Just when it looked as if St. Naul's had done enough as they cleared a '45', from a second '45' from Conor Gormley, the ball ended in the St. Naul's net and forced the game into extra-time.

Daniel Brennan and Kane Barrett continued to do the scoring, notching two each, but Brennan missed an easy chance. St. Naul's John Relihan took a knock which was worrying for a moment but he recovered.

Conor Gormley edged Milford ahead but Peadar Mogan responded with a very good score. Mulreany had another effort but it dropped short with the last kick of the first first half of extra-time and the sides were still locked at 1-13 each.

Conor Gormley, attached to Derry City, hit a great point for Milford three minutes into the second period while Daniel Brennan worked his way through but then fisted wide.

But Gavin Mulreany showed his worth after missing a few to land the equaliser with three minutes of time left.

Peadar Mogan had a free short as Milford edged ahead again through Barrett's 10th point, but St. Naul's lived to fight another day when Gavin Mulreany availed of a free being moved on.

Milford had a last gasp chance but Kane Barrett's effort dropped short.

Scorers - St. Naul's: Daniel Brennan 1-7, pen,2f; Gavin Mulreany 0-6,6f; Daniel Meehan, Peadar Mogan 0-1 each

Milford: Kane Barrett 0-10,6f; Conor Gormley 1-2, 1-0 '45'; Adam Serrinha, Rory O'Donnell, Conor McHugh 0-1 each.

ST. NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreany; Freddie Cullen, Diarmuid Gallagher, Jamie Burke; John Relihan, Conor Gavigan, Martin Breslin; Ian Campbell, Brendan McCole; Shaun T Meehan, Daniel Breslin, Michael Coughlan; Ryan McBrearty, Daniel Meehan, Peadar Mogan. Subs., Dillon McGroary for J Burke; Daniel Gallagher for S T Meehan, both 33; Dylan McBrearty for R McBrearty 38; Ryan McHugh for D Meehan ex time;

MILFORD: Gavin McFadden; Matthew Stewart, Kieran Sheridan, Conor Coll; Peter Curran, Ronan Docherty, Patrick Ferry; Ryan McMahon, Rory O'Donnell; Martin Doyle, Conor McHugh, Gavin Grier; Conor Gormley, Kane Barrett, Adam Serrinha. Subs., Odhran Coll for Serrinha bcard 36; Jamie Lee Blaney for Stewart 58

REFEREE: Michael McShane (Kilcar)