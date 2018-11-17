Donegal woman in running for Ulster GAA coach of the year



Claire Doherty a member of the Buncrana GAA club is a finalist in the Translink Ulster GAA Coach of the Year awards.

Claire is one of nine outstanding volunteer coaches who have been selected from their respective counties. The finalists were shortlisted following public nominations submitted by club members across Ulster.

A panel of experts including All-Ireland winning Armagh manager, Joe Kernan, Ulster GAA PRO Michael Geoghegan and Irish News Sport's Columnist Neil Loughran, whittled the entries down to the final nine.

An online public vote is now open to decide who the overall winner will be. As well as the title ‘Coach of the Year’, the person who tops the poll will receive free coach travel for their team and specially commissioned Coach of the Year gear.