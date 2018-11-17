Donegal Ladies GAA are looking for a secretary after they failed to fill the position agm

Donegal Ladies GAA have a vacancy at secretary after they failed to fill the position at last Sunday annual general meeting in Jackson’s Hotel, in Ballybofey.

The vacancy arises following the departure of Siobhan Coyle from the position.Tributes were paid to Siobhan Coyle and Edel Flynn, the registrar who also stepped down at the annual general meeting. Elaine McFadden is the new registrar.

The full executive for 2019 is as follows: Chairman - Seamus Herron, vice - chairman - Liam Skelly, secretary - vacant, vice-secretary - Enda Bogle, treasurer - Caroline Brady, assistant treasurer - Kathy Kelly, PRO - Maura Mc Crudden,development officer - Donal Sharkey, cultural & language Officer - Kit Crowley, registrar - Elaine McFadden, children’s officer - Lisa McGlynn, Ulster fixtures - Hugh Devenney, Ulster Delegates - Siobhan Coyle, Enda Bogle, Donal Sharkey, Central Council - Liam Skelly, Ann McKenna, Caroline Brady, Edel Flynn, County fixtures committee -Donal Sharkey, Roisin Friel, Greg Harkin.