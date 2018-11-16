Very busy weekend for Donegal Town Basketball Club

There was bumper weekend of action with nine teams in action all over the region and four wins.

We also had our teams sporting our new kits and we again thank those that supported us in this and the kits looked great this last two weekends.

Big news that our U-18 Girls side have a home draw in the National Shield and will host Meteors of Dublin, date to follow but we would hope to make it a huge day and have the whole club in to support.

U-19 Women North West League

DTBC 81

Sligo All Stars 55

Our Girls took on All Stars at home last Friday night and put in a great performance. After the National Cup disappointment last week DTBC U-19s put in a great shift to make it three wins from three.

A starting five of Carbery, Furey, McGeoghan, Harron and Carr gave us a fantastic start leading 28-14 after first quarter and extend that to 48-25 at half-time.

TEAM: Sophie Carr 21, Orla Carbery 12, Andrea Furey 6, Nadine Mc Geoghan 6, Sarah Donovan 8, Courtney Harron 16, Aoife Mackle 2, Amy Carr, Aoibhe Timoney 1, Catherine Campbell 9, Katie Gillespie, Emma Meehan, Ella Pearmain. Coach Kevin Sinclair.

U16 Girls North West League Division 1

Letterkenny Blaze 61

DTBC 38

The U-16 Girls travelled to Blaze early last Sunday morning for their second league match and despite a poor start gradually got themselves into the game and came away with a good second half performance and valuable experience gained despite a loss.

Blaze led 16-2 first after first quarter but Donegal came into it in the second half.

Next up is an away game next Sunday to Mulroy Hoops for the Girls.

TEAM: Catherine Campbell © 7, Ella Mc Kinney, Shauna Doherty, Natasha Prendiville 2, Sophia Maziri 2, Amy Carr, Roisin Gillespie, Sarah Donovan 3, Katie Gillespie 6, Emma Meehan 4, Ava Maxwell 4, Orla Mc Gonagle 8. Kirsty Harron (Inj)

Coaches Kevin Sinclair & Rosa Devaney.

U14 Girls North West League Division 1

Mulroy Hoops 54

DTBC 22

The U-14 girls travelled to Mulroy on Sunday for their second match of the season.We had a young squad with us and a few of girls were only playing their 1st competitive match.We came up against a very strong mulroy team who were too good for us on the day.

TERM: Ella McCalmont, Laura Sweeney, Emma Sweeney, Aoife Cox ,Holly Roarty ,Holly Towey, Anna mc Guckian, Grace Masterson, Mya Rowley, Kasey mcKinney.

Coach Stephen Carty, Manager David Sweeney.

U14 Boys North West League Division 2

Donegal U-13 Boys squad hosted Dungloe BC at Abbey Voc School on Sunday. In the second period DTBC started to win defensive rebounds through Dillon McGroary, Matthew McInerney and Cormac Carr providing outlet passes to Oisin Doherty and Niall Feeney who made the most of the open court to produce some badly needed scores. Add to this the hard defensive work and steals from Rionn Murray and Joseph Woods and the tide turned a little.

The Dungloe squad look to have plenty of potential with Cowley, Doherty and McKee putting up the scores.

However on the day DTBC prevailed, with big performances from point-guards Oisin Doherty, Joseph Jordan, Niall Feeney, Jack Smith and Cillian Sweeney, with the power-forwards Matthew McInern, Theo Colhoun, Darragh Griffin and Dillon McGroary having a good tussle for rebounds with Padraig Doherty on the boards. Defensively the aforementioned Murray and Woods took a 'thou shalt not pass' attitude to the game hustlin for some excellent steals and blocks in defence.

Pass of the Game Award goes to Theo Colhoun with his dish-off pass for Feeney to convert the last bucket of the game.

U12 Boys North West League Division 1

DTBC 18

Blaze 27

The boys played their second game of the season against Blaze Letterkenny on Saturday in a well supported Abbey gym.

Although we didn't get the desired result the lads thrilled the onlookers with a passionate and determined display of basketball.

Only three weeks ago we were on the wrong end of a 30 point defeat against the same opposition but what a difference of good dedication and attitude at training can have over the past few weeks.

Blaze quickly pushed out to a 9-0 lead with impressive outside shooting and raced to a 8-21 half time lead.

The second half proved to be a different story with the lads playing a tough but disciplined defence game restricting Blaze to just three baskets in the second half. Nico began to weave his magic for some lovely scores ably assisted by Christian and Sé driving hard at Blaze.

With only 9 points in it going down the stretch the boys didn't capitalise on free throw opportunities and to Blaze's credit they dug deep when needed.

Hard to pick a MVP as all 12 contributed handsomely to a great team performance but special mention to Charlie who had an excellent match.

TEAM: Charlie 2 Christian Thomas Mchugh 2 John 2 Sè Alex Thomas Healy 2 Thomas Lenehan Alan 2 Connell 2 Nico 6 Leon