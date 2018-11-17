READ THE REID: Wars are always caused by greed, money and power

It is unseasonably mild for November which is great for those clubs still involved in the championship. Red Hugh’s and Gaoth Dobhair play this weekend in their respective Junior and Senior Ulster club finals And I’d like to wish both teams every success.

It was an unseasonably soft day on Sunday November 7th 1915 too. It was the day of the All-Ireland football final between Wexford and Kerry. A crowd of 27,000 people attended Croke Park. Having lost the previous two finals, Wexford claimed their second All-Ireland victory. It was the first of four-in-a-row. Wexford’s domination of Gaelic football had begun in 1913 when a lad called James Rossiter did for Wexford what Michael Murphy has done for Donegal in recent years. In 10 championship appearances, Rossiter scored 8-3. Unfortunately, he missed out on Wexford’s glory in 1915 having played his last game in their previous year’s final defeat. James Rossiter answered the Irish Parliamentary Party leader's call, John Redmond, for Ireland to support Britain's struggle against Germany in World War 1.

During the Battle of Loos, France (25th September-8th October 1915), Rossiter was badly injured and later died. He was 22 years old. News reached his native Wexford two weeks before their All-Ireland final meeting with Kerry. Apparently, in his last letter home he recounted that he had felt more nervous before an All-Ireland final than about going into battle. There is general consensus that over 200,000 Irish people fought in World War 1 and that over 35,000 died.

I remember crossing the border into Strabane with my father in the late 60s. We went through the Irish customs post first and then the British customs post about half mile away. A lady with a tray of poppies stood beside the very serious British customs officer as he went through the routine questions. Out of politeness and assuredness of a quick passage into Strabane my father took a poppy from the lady. With the customs well behind us, he threw the plastic poppy on the dashboard and muttered words that I rarely heard coming out of this man’s mouth. He obviously was a bit unsettled about this poppy. I was a child then but I sensed that this was a serious matter.

Last Sunday 11th November was Armistice Day which is commemorated every year on the same date to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne in France. According the Britishlegion.org.uk, the poppy is a “symbol of remembrance and hope”.

Our progressive and enlightened Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wears one while Irish international soccer player James McClean doesn’t. For years the GAA tried to paint a picture that its members had nothing to do with World War 1. The Association in recent times has amended their stance to acknowledge that GAA members did, indeed, engage in World War 1 and hundreds, if not thousands, died. The famous Hill 16 in Croke Park was named after an infamous battle in Gallipoli. It was then known as Hill 60. British forces, with many Irishmen in their ranks, endured enormous losses on the so-called Hill 60, located south of Ypres in Belgium. The name ‘Hill 16’ came into being in the early 1930s as a remembrance for those who died in our own struggle in 1916. And yes indeed, each one who fought and survived or died in World War 1 must be remembered.

The poppy and World War 1 will always be contentious in Ireland. So too will be the reasons why World War 1 and 2 happened. The truth is there. All you have to do is go behind our controlled educational establishments and mainstream media. It is a lie that Germany was responsible for the first world war. The secret cabal of international bankers needed a war to stop Germany from eroding the wealth of the British Empire. George Bush and Tony Blair declared war on Iraq on the back of a lie; those weapons of mass destruction never existed. How long do you want to be lied to?

The brilliant investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker John Pilger tells the truth. His books and documentaries tell the real stories of wars which are about greed, money and power. Innocent GAA players a century ago were manipulated to fight a war for the globalists, i.e., those wealthy people who keep us in debt, keep us in despair, keep us in the dark and distract us from the truth.

Our government is well cosied up with these conspirators in the EU, the UN and America. We are being led like lambs to the slaughter. Ireland inaugurated our new puppet president last Sunday at Dublin Castle. It is estimated that 56 million abortions occur worldwide each year.

Unless, there is a deal on Brexit, a hard border will once again become a reality at the Lifford/Strabane border. I can guarantee you that there will be no lady standing at the customs post adorned in a British-Legion uniform, selling poppies for these forgotten heroes. Wake up Ireland.

