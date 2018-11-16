St. Eunan's, St. Naul's and Carndonagh fancied for Donegal U-21 titles

St Eunan’s and Glenfin go head to head in a David and Goliath clash on Saturday in the Donegal U-21A Football Championship final in MacCumhaill Park.

Glenfin are surprise finalists but have slayed a number of dragons on the way to the final among them reigning Donegal and Ulster champions Gaoth Dobhair, Sean MacCumhaill’s and Naomh Conaill.

St Eunan’s have cruised into the final with big wins over Dungloe, St Michael’s and Killybegs and are a quality side.

In their three games with Niall O’Donnell leading the charge St Eunan’s have chalked up an impressive 6-47 and have just conceded just 20 points.

David did slay Goliath but such is the strength of this St Eunan’s squad, Glenfin face an almost impossible task.



The St Eunan’s team and squad that defeated Killybegs: Eoin O’Boyle; Ciaran McCluskey, Darragh Toal, Anthony Gallagher; Conor Moore, Oisin Toal, Peter McEniff; Sean McGettigan, Rory Carr; Cormac Finn, Niall O’Donnell, Niall Hannigan, Eoin McGeehin, Aaron Deeney, Oisin Purdy, Conor O’Donnell, Sean Halvey, and Shane O’Donnell, Oisin McGarvey, Sean Breen, Michael McGroary.



Glenfin team and squad: Liam O'Meara; Ross Marley, Packie McGrath, Shane O'Donnell; Stephen Carr, Aodhfin McGlynn, Matthew McGinley; Jason Morrow, Kyle Doherty; David Carr, Eoin Donnellan, Aaron McGlynn; Karl McGlynn, Conor McBride, Kyle O'Meara, Odhran McGlynn, Darren Marley, Adam Marley, Dylan McGlynn, Kaine McGlynn, Shane Molloy, Brian Foy.

St Naul's and Milford renew rivalry in U-21B final

St Naul’s are back knocking on the door in search of a Donegal U-21B Championship when they face Milford on Saturday in MacCumhaill Park.

The boys from Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park are back in their second final in-a-row and hoping to make up for last year’s defeat to Sean MacCumhaill’s.

The bulk of last year’s team are on board again this season and with county senior panelist Brendan McCole in the middle of the field and U-20 star Peadar Mogan in a roving role, they look well equipped to make amends for that defeat to the Finnsiders.

But with former county minors Ronan Docherty, Ryan McMahon and Gavin Grier leading the Milford challenge, it promises to be a close contest.



St Naul’s team and squad: Gavin Mulreany; Freddie Cullen, Diarmuid Gallagher, Jamie Burke; John Relihan, Conor Gavigan, Martin Breslin; Ian Campbell, Brendan McCole; Shaun Meehan, Daniel Brennan, Michael Coughlan; Ryan McBrearty, Daniel Meehan, Peadar Mogan, Cathal Charlton, Dylan McBrearty, Ryan McHugh, Dillon McGroary, Daniel Gallagher, James McBrearty, Darragh Griffin, Patrick Lynch.



Milford team and squad: Gavin McFadden, Matthew Stewart, Kieran Sheridan, Conor Coll; Peter Curran, Ronan Docherty, Patrick Ferry; Ryan McMahon, Rory O’Donnell; Martin Doyle, Conor McHugh, Gavin Grier; Conor Gormley, Kane Barrett, Adam Serrinha, Odhran Coll, James McCallum,Jamie Lee Blaney, Ryan Toye, Oisin Doherty, Cormac Toland, Luke Serrinha, Dane Dunworth.

Verdict: St Naul’s



Donegal U-21C Championship final

Meanwhile Naomh Padraig, Muff and Carndonagh meet in an all Inishowen U-21C final tomorrow (Friday) night final in Moville.



Verdict: Carndonagh