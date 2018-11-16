Donegal champions Red Hughs face Derry standard bearers Limavady in Ulster Junior final

Donegal Junior champions Red Hugh's are on the trail of Ulster Junior Championship glory this Saturday night when they face Derry champion’s Limavady Wolfhounds n Celtic Park. (Throw-in 7 pm).

The game is a home tie for the Derry standard bearers after they won the toss for choice of venue after the teams were hit with the prospect of playing the game in either Clones or the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.

“It’s a pity when it went to the toss that we did not win it,” said Red Hugh’s manager, Naomh Conaill clubman Seosamh McKelvey.

“The home game would mean we could have got a run out and it would be worth a few points. That advantage is now with Limavady but in fairness Derry is a good venue and is close enough for our supporters.

“It certainly beats heading off to Clones or Armagh on a dark Saturday evening.”

In the first year of his second stint with Red Hugh’s, the Naomh Conaill man has masterminded the club’s first Donegal Junior championship in 37 years and only the third in the club’s long history.

Red Hugh's have defeated Con Magee’s, Antrim and Emyvale, Monaghan on their way to Saturday evening’s decider.

They recorded a 3-8 to 0-8 quarter-final away win over the Antrim champions; Calvin Bradley and Colm Melaugh scored late goals to seal the win for the Donegal men. Bradley was the star man in that game with a return of 2-3 of his team’s total.

But it is their semi-final win over a hotly fancied Emyvale that has got tongues wagging as they came from three points down in the last quarter to win by four, 1-13 to 0-12.

It was that performance against a quality Emyvale side that has earned the Donegal men the favourites’ tag ahead of Saturday night’s encounter.

And this is something that manager Seosamh McKelvey admits is a cause of concern.

“That is the worry, after beating the favourites there would be a feeling we have the hard work done and it is something we have been hammering home to the players,” said the manager.

“And besides Limavady are a very good outfit and they have a lot of quality in their team. They are also well organised and we are going to have to play well to be in with a chance.”

Limavady defeated Teconnaught, Cavan and Aghadrumsee, Fermanagh in their two games in Ulster.

They are jointly managed by Noel McFeely - a former Derry minor manager and brother of Dessie McFeely, former Sean MacCumhaills player and Robert Emmett’s manager - and Dominic Woods.

They were unbeaten in Derry this year in league in championship and in fact have only lost once in 29 games in 2018. That was in an Ulster League game early in the season when going down to Stewartstown, Tyrone.

They are, by all accounts, well balanced with plenty of pace and their main players are attacking wing backs Kieran McGinley and Aaron McGregor, Derry minor and U-20 star Calum Brown, in the middle of the field, who was a midfielder on this year’s Derry Ulster U-20 team.

Goalkeeper Owen Hartin was also the ‘keeper on the Ulster winning Derry U-20s.

Red Hugh's cornerback Gary Kelly is due to go before the Ulster Hearings’ Committee tonight (Thursday). He is appealing an automatic one match ban after been shown a red card in the second half of the semi-final.

Seosamh McKelvey is also sweating on the fitness of wing-back Thomas McGowan, who is having treatment for a calf muscle injury picked up in training last week, and team captain Gerard Melaugh has a groin strain.

“Gerard has been struggling all season with the injury and probably needs a rest but he is a determined character and I expect him to be fit to play.

“On Thomas, I’m not so sure. The calf can be slow to heal but hopefully he will be okay because he is an important player for us.”

Red Hugh’s probably will go into the game as slight favourites on the back of their win over the championship favourites. But it has the potential to be mighty close. Stephen McMenamin’s duel with Calum Brown in the middle of the park should be worth the admittance money alone.

And who comes out on top in that duel could very well determine who are Ulster Junior champions on Saturday night.



Verdict: Red Hugh's.