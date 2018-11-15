THE SPORTING DIARY: Referee assault is wake up call for all sports

Nobody should be surprised. The pictures in the national media of referee, Daniel Sweeney, provide a stark reminder of what can happen when sport can go horribly wrong.

The Dungloe-born Sweeney was rocketed centre stage this week after being the victim of a vicious assault at a junior league soccer match in Co. Westmeath on Sunday last.

It was a shocking reminder of what can happen when so-called sportsmen resort to acting like thugs, just because they don’t agree with a certain decision.

How many other incidents are happening that could end up in something similar? Daniel Sweeney went out on Sunday to fulfill his role to the best of his ability. What happened towards the end of this game, a player getting sent off, is replicated hundreds and thousands of times every week.

What happened Daniel in the aftermath, however, has no place in any game and, hopefully, will be dealt with in the strongest possible manner.

This was a soccer match, but no sport should be smug about this. How many incidents have been reported at GAA matches in Ulster and Donegal in the last few months, some involving referees, some involving players and spectators, many of them involving violence?

While we are aware of these incidents happening, we don’t hear that much about the consequences for the individuals and clubs involved.

The incident in Westmeath is high profile and could well end up in the civil court. If that happens then the outcome will be highlighted, which is only right.

The same needs to happen with the cases in our own neck of the woods. For example, if punishments are handed out, whether it be to clubs, players or supporters, then sports organisations should make that public. By making sanctions public, it might go some way to acting as a preventative measure.

There will always be individuals who go too far when it comes to abusing referees. Much of it is verbal, and there is a culture in both the GAA and soccer in this regard. There are lessons to be learned from rugby and the respect which referees have in that sport.

That respect is learned from the bottom up. The GAA and soccer authorities need to have a root and branch review of their respect for referees, and it needs to include parents and guardians, because that is where it all starts. It now seems that all involved in the two main sports at underage level - GAA and soccer - whether they are spectators, coaches, guardians or parents, cannot enjoy games without continuously making comments about the referee.

That has to rub off on the young participants who will feel that it is ‘okay’ to do this.

When you add social media into the mix that disrespect for referees can be multiplied.

Let the Daniel Sweeney incident on Sunday last be a watershed.

Good luck to Gaoth Dobhair and Red Hugh’s

It’s a big weekend for Donegal clubs in Ulster at senior and junior level. Hopefully, Odhrán Mac Niallais will be available for Gaoth Dobhair for their big clash with Crossmaglen Rangers on Sunday in the Ulster semi-final. Odhrán McFadden Ferry is sure to play and Mac Niallais will be needed at his best for this big game. The Armagh champions have pedigree but it would nice to see a Donegal club in an Ulster senior final.

On Saturday evening, Red Hugh’s can create a bit of history of their own when they play Limavady Wolfhounds in the Ulster Junior final. They have to travel to Celtic Park, but that should not deter them and given that they have taken a big scalp in Emyvale, there is no reason why they can’t go on and emulate Naomh Colmcille and keep the Ulster Junior crown in Donegal for another year.