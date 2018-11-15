Stephen Rochford will remain as Head Coach in Donegal despite return of Karl Lacey

Stephen Rochford, the former Mayo football manager and new Donegal coach, is to work as Donegal head coach with Karl Lacey and Gary Boyle working under him.

The Mayo man’s position has not changed despite the return of Karl Lacey, who was the head coach last season.

This was confirmed by Donegal manager, Declan Bonner, who recruited the former Mayo boss after Lacey opted to take a break.

Now that the four time All-Star Lacey has returned to Bonner’s backroom, the Mayo man’s position does not change and he is to remain the head coach.

“It is great to have Karl back. He made the transition last season from player to coach and did a fantastic job and played a big part in our success last season,” Declan Bonner told the Democrat this week.

“Karl had a number of issues to sort out and he is newly married and had a new arrival but he is now in a position to return and we are really delighted to have him. He is a quality coach.

“He will now be working along with Gary Boyle under Stephen (Rochford), who is also a top class coach.

“We are delighted to have them both and it means we now have a quality coaching team and we are all really looking forward to getting back training at the beginning of next month.”

Under rule Donegal are not allowed to train until December 8th.

However the squad, with the exception of the players still involved with their clubs, are currently back on their strength and conditioning programmes.



NO RETIREMENTS

The Donegal boss says there have been no retirements and he doesn’t expect any and that all of last year’s squad are back again for next season.

He also confirmed he had recalled Cloughaneely's Jason McGee (who had opted out to concentrate on the U-20s), Michael Carroll, Gaoth Dobhair and Eoin McHugh, Kilcar, who both had opted out to play football in the US for the summer.

“The panel is open ended at the moment. There is still so much club football going on and it will remain that way while Gaoth Dobhair and Red Hugh’s are still playing in the championship.

“But we hope to have most of the squad once we get back into training because the new playing season is just around the corner.

“Our first game in the Dr McKenna Cup is on December 30th and the first game in the league is on the last Sunday in January.” Donegal travel to Cusack Park, Ennis for their opening game against Clare.

The draw for the Dr McKenna is due to be held shortly.