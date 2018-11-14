Odhrán Mac Niallais to receive 2018 Séamus Mac Géidigh Award as Donegal Player of Championship

It was announced this morning by RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta that Odhrán Mac Niallais is to receive Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh 2018 award.

Odhrán, 26, is from Doirí Beaga in Gaoth Dobhair, and plays with his club Gaoth Dobhair, this year’s county champions, as well as being an intercounty player.

12 Donegal sports journalists made up the selection committee for the award, under the stewardship of Damien Ó Dónaill from RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta. Speaking this morning on Barrscéalta, Ó Dónaill said:

“Odhrán is highly deserving of this award for the skills he displayed in this year’s County Championship, helping Gaoth Dobhair to their first championship victory in 12 years. There were 3 other Gaoth Dobhair players in consideration for the award, but the majority of the committee chose Odhrán. They all mentioned his excellent display in this year’s county final, when he scored 8 points. He has shown that he is amongst the top players in the country, with an elegant style of football, not to mention his scoring precision and his ability at centre-field.”

The Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award was inaugurated in 2016 to commemorate the much-loved and respected RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh, best known for his excellent GAA commentary, who passed away suddenly in 2016.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Regional Manager in Donegal, Edel Ní Chuireáin, said:

“Séamus Mac Géidigh was a proud Gaeltacht man, just like this year’s award recipient, which is fitting, and I would like to congratulate Odhrán on his award.”

Odhrán Mac Niallais said this morning on Barrscéalta:

“It’s a great privilege for me to receive this award. Séamus was a gentleman, and a good friend of mine, so it’s really special to be the recipient of this award named in his honour.”

He will be presented with the award at the annual Donegal GAA County Banquet and Award night on Friday 23 November in the Abbey Hotel in Donegal town.

The award was created by sculptor Redmond Herrity using Donegal Granite carved in the shape of Errigal, with an engraving of an image of Séamus to the front.