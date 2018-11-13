DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures for the coming seven days

This weekend is again a busy one with U-21 finals in A and B and the second play-off game in Division Three promotion race.

Also there are two big games in Ulster involving Red Hugh's and Gaoth Dobhair

SATURDAY, 17TH

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sat, 17 Nov,

Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Eunan's V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under21 B Championship

Sat, 17 Nov,

Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Naul's GAA Club V Milford 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under21 C Championship

Fri, 16 Nov,

Fri, 16 Nov, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Division 3 play-off

Sat, 17 Nov,

Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Convoy, Killybegs V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC

County Minor Division One League

Sat, 17 Nov,

Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC

NRB MINOR LEAGUE DIV 2

Sun, 18 Nov,

Sun, 18 Nov, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 18 Nov, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V St Eunan's 00:00, Ref: TBC

7 P.M. Celtic Park: Ulster Junior Club final - Red Hugh's v Limavady.

SUNDAY

3.30, Healy Park, Omagh:

Ulster Senior Club Championship semi-final: Gaoth Dobhair v Crossmaglen