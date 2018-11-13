DONEGAL GAA
DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures for the coming seven days
This weekend is again a busy one with U-21 finals in A and B and the second play-off game in Division Three promotion race.
Also there are two big games in Ulster involving Red Hugh's and Gaoth Dobhair
SATURDAY, 17TH
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sat, 17 Nov,
Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Eunan's V Glenfin 15:00, Ref: TBC
Under21 B Championship
Sat, 17 Nov,
Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, St Naul's GAA Club V Milford 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under21 C Championship
Fri, 16 Nov,
Fri, 16 Nov, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Carndonagh 19:30, Ref: TBC
Division 3 play-off
Sat, 17 Nov,
Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Convoy, Killybegs V Buncrana 15:00, Ref: TBC
County Minor Division One League
Sat, 17 Nov,
Sat, 17 Nov, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Four Masters V Naomh Columba 12:00, Ref: TBC
NRB MINOR LEAGUE DIV 2
Sun, 18 Nov,
Sun, 18 Nov, Venue: TBC, Letterkenny Gaels V Fanad Gaels 00:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 18 Nov, Venue: TBC, Glenfin V St Eunan's 00:00, Ref: TBC
7 P.M. Celtic Park: Ulster Junior Club final - Red Hugh's v Limavady.
SUNDAY
3.30, Healy Park, Omagh:
Ulster Senior Club Championship semi-final: Gaoth Dobhair v Crossmaglen
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on