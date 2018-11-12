Young Donegal drivers in running for Young Driver of the Year award

Two young Donegal drivers are in the running for this year’s Young Rally Driver of the Year award.

The two - Darragh McNern from Bruckless and Marty Gallagher, from Letterkenny - are among the last eight in the running for the prestigious Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year.

Darragh McNern, in a Toyota Corolla, finished in second place in the Triton Showers National Junior Rally Championship.

And Marty Gallagher in a Peugeot 208 was the highest placed eligible junior in the Valvoline Championship.

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award receives €50,000 worth of support to contest rallies nationally and internationally in 2019. He will also receive support from Billy Coleman co-ordinator, Sean McHugh.

The two runners-up will receive free entries into a number of MI permitted events in 2019, along with co-ordinator support.

The winners will be announced after the eight finalists go before an interview panel tomorrow (Tuesday) in Dublin.