Glenfin snatch a dramatic win over Naomh Conaill in U-21 semi-final with late goals

The dream lives on in Glenfin following this afternoon’s semi-final win over a fancied Naomh Conaill at Pairc Naomh Columba, in Glenswilly.



Glenfin …………. 3-4

Naomh Conaill ….1-9



After giant killing victories over Gaoth Dobhair in the first round and Sean MacCumhaill’s in the quarter-final, the boys from the Gaeltacht Lár took another big scalp in this encounter.

Naomh Conaill with seniors Kieran Gallagher, Ultan Doherty, Odhran Doherty and Eoghan McGettigan in the starting line-up. entered the contest very much as favourites.

But they did not bargain for Glenfin’s great fighting spirit and character as the winners came from five points in the final quarter.

Naomh Conaill led by four points at half-time 1-4 to 1-0 with Paul McGuinness netting the goal and Eoghan McGettigan (2), Danny Gallagher and Odhran Doherty landing the points.

McGuinness hit the goal on five minutes after he intercepted a Liam O'Meara pass before hammering to the back of the Glenfin net.

And he was denied a second green flag shortly when O'Meara saved at point blank range.

Nevertheless, Naomh Conaill looked well on course to another final when they led 1-2 to 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

And though Glenfin were winning a fair amount of possession they never really got going in the first half and Matthew McGinley's 17th minute goal was their only score of the half.

Glenfin did step up after the break and Jason Morrow, Aodhfin McGlynn and Eoin Donlon took the game to Naomh Conaill.

And they more or less matched Naomh Conall score for score in the third quarter.

But Naomh Conaill still led by five points, 1-8 to 1-3, going into the final quarter.

And then came the goal rush. Aaron McGlynn struck for the first on 47 minutes when he broke through to beat Jordan O'Donnell with a super strike. The margin was back to two points.

Kieran Gallagher, shortly before picking up a second yellow card card and his marching orders from referee Pat Barrett, restored Naomh Conaill's three point advantage.

But Gallagher's 48th minute strike was Naomh Conaill's last score of the game as Glenfin came from behind to snatch a famous victory thanks to a Jason Morrow point and goal number three from the boot of Karl McGlynn.

Both had chances late for scores but in the end Glenfin held on for a deserved win and thanks to big performances from Packie McGrath and Aodhfinn McGlynn in defence, Jason Morrow and Kyle Doherty in the middle of the field and Eoin Donnelan, Karl and Aaron McGlynn up front.

GLENFIN: Liam O'Meara; Ross Marley, Packie McGrath, Shane O'Donnell; Stephen Carr (0-1,f), Aodhfin McGlynn, Matthew McGinley (1-0); Jason Morrow (0-1), Kyle Doherty; David Carr, Eoin Donnellan, Aaron McGlynn (1-0); Karl McGlynn (1-0), Conor McBride (0-1,f), Kyle O'Meara (0-1). Subs: Odhran McGlynn for K O’Meara 38; Darren Marley for S O’Donnell 51.



NAOMH CONAILL: Jordan O'Donnell; Odhran McDevitt, Tony Byrne, Jamie Cranley; Kealan McGill (0-1), Logan Quinn, Cian Doherty; Ultan Doherty, Kieran Gallagher (0-1,f); Odhran Doherty (0-2), Paul McGuinness (1-1), Shane McDevitt; Eoghan McGettigan (0-2,2f), Nathan Byrne (0-1,1f), Danny Gallagher (0-1). Subs: Maitis Mac Ceallabhui for S McDevitt 42.

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford)