Carr goals see Naomh Columba safely into Donegal Minor League semi-final

Naomh Columba are into the semi-final of the Minor League after a comfortable win over Downings in Pairc na nGael this afternoon.

Naomh Columba 2-17

Downings 1-10

The game was over as a contest when Eric Carr struck for two goals in a row in the second quarter.

Naomh Columba had started well, hitting the first five points, before the McGroddys hit back with two for Downings.

But then Donegal underage star Carr fired home two goals and by half-time Naomh Columba were in a very comfortable lead, 2-11 to 0-5.

Downings put up a very good response in the second half, but they were unable to make up the leeway.

Naomh Columba will now meet Four Masters in the semi-final next weekend.

Scorers - Naomh Columba: Aaron Doherty 1-2,1f; Lanty Molloy 0-5; Eric Carr 2-2; Ronan Gillespie 0-4; Dylan Kelly 0-2; Paul O'Hare, Ruairi McGinley 0-1 each.

Downings: Caolan McGroddy 0-4,1f; Johnny McGroddy 0-2,2f; Kyle McFadden 0-2; Padraig McGinty 0-2; Conor Price 1-0.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Colin Doherty; Vincent Doherty, Jordan Burns, Aidan McGinley; Oisin Byrne, Aaron Doherty, Dillon Kelly; Fionn Gallagher, Lanty Molloy; Thomas Byrne, Ronan Gillespie, Joseph Lyons; Ruairi McGinley, Eric Carr, Paul O'Hare. Subs., Sonny Curran, Antoine Molloy, Odhran McGinley, Nathan Cannon, Paddy Cunningham.

DOWNINGS: Aodh McBride; Dean McBride, Daire Shields, Anthony Boyce; Tiarnan McBride, Ross Cullen, Dale McBride; Caolan McGroddy, Ethan Cullen; Mark McBride, Johnny McGroddy, Ultan McGroddy; Padraig McGinty, Conor Price, Kyle McFadden. Subs., Conor Boyce, Cahair Sweeney.

REFEREE: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)