HEART OF THE MATTER: Up the Harps!

Finn Harps are back in the big time after a comprehensive beating of Limerick last Friday.

The Munster men must have thought they'd the hard work done by coming away from Ballybofey with just a 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Their fans probably reckoned that the home game would be a breeze as their home record against the top teams was reasonable this season. But Harps had different ideas.

After a poor finish to last season, credit must be given to the Harps board for sticking with Ollie when it would have been easier to let him go. He’s had a very good season. Unfortunately the same can’t be said of Kenny Shiels next door who was sacked as manager of Derry City. News of a replacement is imminent.

After such a good result for Harps on Friday I was looking forward to reading about the tremendous achievement in my Sunday morning papers. I was astonished to see no mention of the victory in some of the Sunday nationals.

It was a big night, not just for the players, but for the soccer supporters in Donegal, particularly those who made the trip to Limerick. Sporting events such as cricket, marathons, and an Ireland rugby match in Chicago were well covered.

It's not rocket science but you’d think that the achievement of Harps would feature somewhere. Yet again certain media are happy to ignore counties that are a long distance from Dublin.

Had Limerick managed to stay up, I'm sure it would have featured a little more.

Tut, tut. Come on, give us recognition for the achievement and fair play to Ollie Horgan and the players for giving the forgotten county a reason to cheer.